Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's future has undoubtedly been changed by the Public Investment Fund consortium that recently purchased the club from previous owner Mike Ashley.

It is fair to say that Mr. Ashley was far from a popular figure at St. James' Park, having failed to invest in new players and the club's facilities for most of his time at the helm.

That is in contrast to the PIF, who have promised to dip heavily into their £320 billion reserves in their attempts to take the Magpies to the top of the Premier League and beyond.

The January transfer window, the first opportunity for the new owners to flex their financial muscles, is just around the corner. However, it seems their top-flight rivals could scupper the club's plans.

Clubs unhappy with PIF takeover

While Newcastle fans rejoiced following the arrival of the PIF, the rest of the Premier League looked on in anger.

The other 19 sides opposed the move, and 18 teams voted to prevent the north-east outfit from signing lucrative sponsorship deals with Saudi-back firms.

ENTER GIVEAWAY



Now, the elite are planning another way of stopping the Toon in their tracks.

'Would rather see them relegated'

In a conversation with The Telegraph, one industry expert said: “Newcastle will find it hard to buy players from some Premier League clubs in January because they would rather see them relegated than take their cash. Some clubs just won’t sell to them.”

The Football Terrace: Terry EXPLODES after Man United make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision!

It seems the Premier League sides are ready to operate an 'Anyone But Newcastle' policy moving forward. This is particularly problematic for the Toon, who, as per The Telegraph, are looking to sign players with English top-level experience as they look to avoid relegation.

The Toon have been linked with James Tarkowski, Ross Barkley, Jesse Lingard and Harry Winks - all of whom they could now struggle to sign as a result.

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle beat on the opening day of the previous campaign? West Ham United Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Everton

All of this is hardly good news for new manager Eddie Howe. The former Bournemouth boss was brought in to replace Steve Bruce, and he will undoubtedly have been hoping to look closer to home to boost his squad.

Of course, there is plenty of quality to be found on the continent, but whether they can adapt to the pressures of the fight for Premier League survival is a more challenging question to answer.

News Now - Sport News