Call of Duty Vanguard: Field Upgrades Ranked (From Worst To Best)

Many gamers are loving Call of Duty Vanguard, and we have ranked all the field upgrades in the game from worst to best.

The game set in World War II has been developed by Sledgehammer Games, and it has a great multiplayer game mode, as well as Zombies and a campaign. It is also great to hear that they will be changing the Warzone map as we know it in December 2021.

Multiplayer is the biggest game mode in the game, and hundreds of thousands are playing it on a daily basis.

The field upgrades are very important in Multiplayer, so you need to make sure you are not wasting it by using one of the worst ones.

Ranking Every Call of Duty Vanguard Field Upgrade

For those who do not know, Field Upgrades are different abilities that you can use during a match. You cannot use them constantly, and depending on the upgrade you are using, it will respawn quickly or slowly. These can give you a slight advantage over your opponents in Call of Duty Vanguard.

You will see when they are available to use in-game by looking at the icon of your Field Upgrade near the bottom right of your screen. When they are available to use, all you have to do is press LB and RB on Xbox or L1 and R1 on Playstation at the same time.

Here are the Field Upgrades Ranked from Worst to Best

Goliath

A small remote-controlled bomb on tracks which is controllable for 30 seconds and can be detonated. This is too slow and your character can easily be killed whilst you're controlling it.

Recharge Rate: Fast

Deployable Cover

This rapidly-deployable ballistic cover is not good for multiplayer as players will constantly be spawning in different areas.

Recharge Rate: Fast

Tactical Insertion

This marks a location as your next spawn point, but it can be seen by enemies and they can wait until you spawn for an easy kill.

Recharge Rate: Medium

Armour Plate

This allows you to equip body armour, but it doesn’t protect you as much as expected.

Recharge Rate: Slow

Supply Box

Very good if you don’t die for a long time as it means you can get more ammo and equipment.

Recharge Rate: Fast

Dead Silence

Temporarily makes you silent when running around the map and undetectable to Spy Planes.

Recharge Rate: Fast

Jammer

Jams the minimap of nearby enemies

Recharge Rate: Slow

Field Mic

Reveals nearby enemy movement on the minimap to help you out in tough situations.

Recharge Rate: Medium

Dead Drop

Records your current Killstreak score and awards it back when you next respawn

Recharge Rate: Fast

