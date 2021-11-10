Next Aston Villa manager: 'Surprise' Steven Gerrard update emerges from Sky Sports reporter

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has been told by someone in Scotland that Steven Gerrard is set to become the next Aston Villa manager.

The Villans have been to looking to replace Dean Smith since his sacking on Sunday and the Midlands giants appear to have got their man in the shape of Gerrard.

What's the latest news with Gerrard?

The 41-year-old's work north of the border has led to links with several high-profile jobs over the last 12 months, including the Tottenham vacancy and the job at Newcastle prior to Eddie Howe's appointment.

Gerrard was tasked with ending Celtic's dominance in the Scottish Premiership when he joined in 2018 and achieved his goal by winning the league title last season following a memorable unbeaten campaign, albeit behind closed doors.

He was unable to guide the Gers to Champions League qualification this season but has them well-placed at the top of the league standings and in a good position to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League once again.

Just days after leading Rangers to a 4-2 victory over Ross County on Sunday, Gerrard is interested in replacing Smith in the Villa Park dugout, according to the Telegraph.

And Sky Sports reporter Bridge is confident that a deal will be completed to see the legendary Liverpool midfielder return to the Premier League for the first time since he left Anfield more than six years ago.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I've heard from someone in Scotland that it is going to happen, and I'm really surprised, and they're surprised, I'm surprised."

When will Gerrard's first game be?

The former Reds midfielder will obviously be eager to get to work as quickly as possible, but the fact we're in an international break means his first game is still more than one week away.

Gerrard will need time to get to know his squad and adapt to his new surroundings, so the break could do him some good before he gets things underway on the pitch.

In terms of his first match in charge, it'll be against high-flying Brighton at Villa Park on Saturday week, where he'll be looking to make an immediate impact and end Villa's five-match losing run at the first time of asking.

