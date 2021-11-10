Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City men's team parted ways with long-serving manager Daniel Farke at the weekend.

Despite earning their first Premier League win of the season against Brentford on Saturday, the Canaries announced the sacking of the German that same day.

Farke first joined the club in 2017 and guided them to two promotions from the Championship in that time.

Currently sitting bottom of the table with just five points after 11 games, Norwich are looking for a new head coach who can "give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," said sporting director Stuart Webber.

Bookmakers have tipped Frank Lampard as the favourite to step in and replace Farke. However, there is a long list of candidates who could take the job, and Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes is one of them.

The likelihood of the Blues boss joining the Premier League is a reported 33/1 on SkyBet — the same odds as Sam Allardyce, John Terry, and Scott Parker.

Norwich City is owned by presenter and cook Delia Smith — this in itself is a rarity, as very few clubs around the world are owned by women, making the interest in Hayes all the more logical.

This isn't the first time Hayes has been linked to a move away from the women's game. Clubs including Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon have shown interest in her services over the past couple of years, but Hayes has shut down the rumours each time.

"First of all, I am the manager of Chelsea," she said during the talks of an AFC Wimbledon move. "I manage and represent elite, world class players and this for me is an amazing job. I've spent the last nine years cultivating all my energy into it.

"I'm not looking for another job."

The 45-year-old is known for her passion and devotion to the women's game and has served as Chelsea manager since 2012. However, it is easy to see why men's teams are becoming more interested in the Blues boss.

In her nine years at the club, Hayes has won almost all there is to win. With four Women's Super League titles, she is the most successful manager the league has ever seen. Add to that her two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Community Shield, and it's obvious why she is so sought after.

Hayes is also known for her in depth analysis and no-nonsense approach when it comes to selecting her squad. Chelsea currently have a team stacked with world class players, who are all willing to be rotated where necessary.

She isn't just a successful figure on the sidelines, but she keeps a very happy dressing room, which is why some of the biggest names in women's sport have retired under her.

Hayes has made no comment on the link to Norwich, but with Chelsea chasing their first ever Champions League trophy — the only honour the boss is yet to win — it's hard to imagine her stepping away from her beloved Blues.

Should she ever be tempted though, Hayes would become the first ever woman to manage a professional men's football team — a landmark moment for women in sport around the world.

