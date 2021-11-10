Next Norwich manager: 'Glamorous appointment' would 'get a lot of people excited'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard would get supporters excited and be a "very glamorous appointment" by Norwich City, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The Canaries are searching for a new boss as Daniel Farke was sacked just hours after securing a win over Brentford on Saturday.

What's the latest news involving Lampard?

Norwich parted company with Farke shortly after the German guided the newly-promoted side to their first Premier League win of the season.

With the Canaries currently sitting bottom of the table, sporting director Stuart Webber claimed 'now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status'.

Webber is leading Norwich's search for Farke's successor after agreeing to pen a new contract following talks with club owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

Lampard, Dean Smith and Ralph Hasenhuttl are on a three-man shortlist of candidates compiled by Webber.

It has emerged that Lampard has already held talks with the Canaries over taking on the task of steering the Norfolk club away from the relegation zone.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Lampard?

Hodge believes the appointment of Lampard would bring a feel-good factor to Carrow Road after an underwhelming start to life back in the Premier League.

Norwich fans have not had much to celebrate since Farke led the club to their second Championship title in three seasons, ensuring an immediate return to the top flight.

But Hodge reckons the Canaries hierarchy would be backed by the Norwich faithful if Lampard is handed the reins.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Frank Lampard would obviously be a very glamorous appointment.

"I think that would have the kind of razzmatazz that would get a lot of people excited."

Why is Lampard among Norwich's targets?

Lampard has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in January, so Norwich would not have to part with a compensation fee to acquire the 43-year-old's services.

He enjoyed a stellar playing career, winning the Premier League on three occasions and also getting his hands on the Champions League.

Lampard, who won 106 England caps during his international career, has managed at the highest level thanks to his Chelsea reign.

Having already become a club legend at Stamford Bridge before hanging his boots up, Lampard went on to manage Chelsea 84 times and notch 44 wins along the way.

That challenge came after cutting his managerial teeth at Derby County, where he secured 26 victories from 57 games.

