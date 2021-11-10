GTA Remastered Trilogy: System Requirements Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

GTA Remastered Trilogy will be released on Thursday 11th November 2021 and we have revealed all the system requirements you need to know ahead of the game being released.

Expectations for this trilogy are very high as they were very successful games in the past, and they will be even better in the future with these remastered graphics and gameplay.

Developers Rockstar have made some great games since the first GTA games were released, including Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, as well as GTA V.

Hopefully this remastered GTA Trilogy meets the expectations of the gaming community, and no doubt many will be downloading the game as soon as they can.

System Requirements For GTA Remastered Trilogy

The System Requirements for the GTA Remastered Trilogy are crucial for players who want to play the game, as you need to have your PC set up to these requirements in order to play and get the most out of the game.

There are two sets of system requirements that you can use in the game, and this includes the minimum requirements and the official recommended requirements from Rockstar.

Here are all the system requirements you need to know ahead of the GTA Remastered Trilogy being released.

System Requirements

Minimum

OS: OSWindows 10 64-bit

Processor: ProcessorIntel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended

OS: OSWindows 10 64-bit

Processor: ProcessorIntel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

This GTA Remastered Trilogy will be good for both longtime fans of the game as well as new fans, and with it being able to appeal to such a large market, there is no doubt that it will be a huge success.

Make sure you have your PC set up as it should be as soon as the game comes out so that you are not wasting time when the game comes out in less than 24 hours.

If you do get the game, be sure to tell us whether you think the remastered version is better than the original games Rockstar created.

