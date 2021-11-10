Major update on Man United sacking Solskjaer as board's plan revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Major update on Man United potentially sacking Solskjaer as board's plan revealed!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be sacked by Man United if he does not gain an immediate response from his players & vast improvements in performances in the matches directly after the international break.

The Norwegian & United legend is under massive pressure at Old Trafford following terrible displays in high-profile defeats to rivals Man City and Liverpool.

A United source told Football Insider that Solskjaer is safe for now and will take charge of the team’s next match against Watford on 20 November, but claims that he will remain the manager until at least next summer, or while the club remains in contention to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, are believed to be wide of the mark.

There is a developing taste among the decision-makers at Manchester United for change due to underperforming nature of Solskjaer and his coaching staff this season.

There is believed to have been frustration among the United board that Solskjaer fielded a three-man defence in the first half of the defeat to City while Guardiola’s side did not use an orthodox number nine.

Ralf Rangnick would be open to taking the job on an interim basis with a view to controlling the club's technical direction from the summer of 2022, however, there is no expectation that the German will be an employee of Manchester United.

Many experts believe Brendan Rodgers will be employed next summer, although if results continue to drop, don't rule out a move for the Leicester City boss during the season.

