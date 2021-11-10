Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Randy Orton saved a young fan from being squashed into a barricade at the WWE Live Event in Birmingham, England on Friday night.

As part of WWE's tour of the UK, which kicked off last week and commences tonight, WWE headed to Birmingham in England for a Raw roster Live Event.

As he was high-fiving fans before his match, Randy Orton noticed that a younger member of the crowd was being squashed into the barricade by other crowd members, so 'The Viper' stepped in.

The Raw Tag Team Champion stepped in to stop other fans pressing the young child into the barricade, making sure that the boy was okay and wasn't injured.

Orton wrapped his arms around the boy to make sure he was okay, and instructed other fans to move away and give the young child some space.

Randy Orton teamed with Riddle on the show, with the pair successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championship over The Dirty Dawgs and The Street Profits.

Orton returned to the US for Monday's episode of Raw, teaming with Riddle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to defeat AJ Styles, Omos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in eight-man tag team action.

Randy Orton is enjoying one of the best runs he's had in recent memory, being involved in some rather entertaining backstage skits and promo segments with Riddle.

The pair will likely split up at some point next year, with rumours suggesting a WrestleMania match between the two could be something that WWE is planning.

You can watch Randy Orton every week live on Monday Night Raw here in the UK over on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News