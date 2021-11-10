Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League has been the home of some of the finest managers the game has ever seen.

Since its inception in the early 1990's, the English top flight has become somewhat of a proving ground for top managerial talent to show that they really are among the best of the best.

The club of Premier League winning managers is an exclusive one, and the high rate of turnover of bosses in recent years shows just how tricky a gig it is to hold onto.

However, if you can make it work, and make it work for years at a time, then there can be no doubting that you are a very special manager.

But who has been the absolute best since the Premier League began?

Well, perennial Premier League relegation battler Neil Warnock did his best to answer that question when chatting with TalkSPORT - but his picks certainly ruffled a few feathers.

"Since the Premier League started if I was picking my top five managers… I would pick Arsene Wenger as the No 1," Warnock told talkSPORT.

"Only because he changed the whole outlook on modern footballers. He brought so many things in that had never been thought of.

"The nutritionist, the fitness guys, video, technology. He changed the whole course of it when he came into the Premier League.

"(Pep) Guardiola would be second, his influence on the parks and the lower down leagues has been fantastic.

"I would put [Jurgen] Klopp third because I think he's just beginning and he will get even better.

"But his outlook and everything he has done at the club and the future with the kids – I think he has got another 10 years coming forward.

"So I think he's third at the minute, but could easily be No 1 in a couple of years.

"Fourth, I would probably go with Sir Alex [Ferguson] just in front of Jose Mourinho because he has done it for longer.

"I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn't down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that.

"[He] deals with the media at the most difficult times, but I would still put him No 5."

To have the legendary Sir Alex way down in fourth feel like a criminal opinion to hold.

While his logic makes some sense, it simply beggars belief that he would slap the most successful manager in the history of the league outside of the podium places.

You can just about see where he is coming from with Wenger in first, but we're just not sure Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have done near enough to justify their place above the Scot.

