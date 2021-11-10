Norwich latest news: Why there's so much 'faith' in Stuart Webber at Carrow Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Stuart Webber deserves credit for the work he has done behind the scenes despite Norwich City's precarious position, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Norwich find themselves bottom of the Premier League and are currently searching for a new boss after Daniel Farke was sacked at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Norwich's manager search?

Farke was relieved of his duties just a matter of hours after leading the Canaries to their first win of the domestic season.

The German has left Carrow Road having guided Norwich to two Championship titles in the space of three campaigns.

Farke's dismissal came days after Webber, who was appointed as the club's sporting director in 2017, had claimed last month's 7-0 defeat to Chelsea was 'unacceptable'.

Webber is spearheading the Canaries' search for a new boss as they look to stave off an immediate return to the second tier.

It has been revealed that Norwich's three-man shortlist for the job includes Frank Lampard, Dean Smith and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Lampard, whose last job came at Chelsea, has reportedly already held talks over the possibility of heading to Norfolk.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Webber?

Hodge believes Webber has ensured Norwich will not find themselves in financial difficulties if they fail to get out of the relegation zone before the season's climax.

The journalist also reckons Webber spent wisely in the summer transfer window despite currently sitting at the foot of the Premier League table.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "The faith comes from the fact that every time Norwich City have sold their best player under Stuart Webber, they have got better.

"What was entertaining for me is that this summer was the first time he has been able to play with the full deck.

"I think, either way, he's made sure that if the club goes down, they're not in any financial jeopardy and the squad is better, so that for a start is a success.

"Did he give Daniel Farke the tools that he needed to have a go at the Premier League? Yes."

How did Webber assist Farke in the transfer window?

Although Norwich suffered the blow of seeing talisman Emiliano Buendia join Aston Villa during the summer, they managed to recoup a club-record fee for the Argentinian.

Farke was then handed significant funds to improve his squad ahead of a return to the top flight, with the Canaries parting with £31.9million.

Norwich spent big on the likes of Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent, while Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams were among some eye-catching loan signings.

