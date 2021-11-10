Roy Jones Jr names top four fighters of all time, but there's no room for Tyson or Mayweather

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Jones Jr had no hesitation in naming HIMSELF the greatest fighter ever when asked for his top four in boxing history - with Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson also on the list but no Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather.



The 52-year-old, who in 1993 defeated Bernard Hopkins by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF middleweight title aged 24, is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

Jones Jr - who famously came out of retirement last year to face fellow legend Iron Mike in a high-profile exhibition bout - appeared on former NFL star Shannon Sharpe's YouTube channel where he was asked to reveal who his top four are.

The Florida native named Ali second, Robinson third and Salvador Sanchez fourth on his list - but controversially left out Tyson and Mayweather.

Jones, 52, said: "I have to be honest with you I'd be at the top of my list so take me out of there.

"I'd put Muhammad Ali at the top, I would probably put Sugar Ray Robinson second, I would probably put Salvador Sanchez third, and I would probably stop there because after that I could take [Sugar Ray] Leonard, [Roberto] Duran, [Julio Cesar] Chavez.

Sharpe then interjected where he stated that Marvin Hagler would also surely have to be up there, to which Jones said: "[Marvin] Hagler would come after that.

"But if you want my top three, that's my top three. Anything after that, they're my top three."

Jones also doesn't think today's modern heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would have stood much of a chance against the likes of their predecessors Joe Frazier and George Foreman who ruled the division in the 1970's.

He said: "The reason I say the '70s is the golden era of boxing is because everybody in the heavyweight division, if they were still around, if you take the top ten from the '70s and inserted each one of them into today's top ten, each one would be heavyweight champ right now.

"Because that's how durable, how rugged, that's how well-gifted at boxing most of those guys was.

"Everybody in the top ten back in that time was heavyweight champion quality or character type of fighter."

Jones, a four-division champion, also revealed he was a fan of Larry Holmes growing up.

Holmes is perhaps one of the most underrated heavyweights of all time, and Jones wants to make sure his legacy is not forgotten about.

He explained: "I mean one of the greatest fights of all time that people need to go look at... I watch a few fights over and over, like I watch Hearns-Leonard all the time, I watch Leonard-Duran a lot, I watch Hagler-Hearns, I watch Hagler-Leonard...

"But one of the best fights, some of the best fights, because that's just some of them, the list goes on and on, but if you really want to get a good appreciation of boxing, you really have to go back and watch George Foreman versus Ron Lyle. One of the best heavyweight fights ever.

"Then one of the heavyweight fights that also touched me a lot as an older kid as I was growing up in boxing - I became a Larry Holmes fan after watching Larry Holmes fight Ken Norton because I knew how hard of a time Ken Norton gave Muhammad Ali every time he had seen him.

"For Larry Holmes to come in and deal with that same thing and having to overcome it was exceptional to me. It really made me become a Larry Holmes fan."

