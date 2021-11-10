Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kamaru Usman has the 'perfect style' to beat Israel Adesanya, according to former two-weight world champion Henry Cejudo.

The two champions hold the 170 and 185-pound titles respectively, with UFC fans desperate for them to clash the undisputed pound-for-pound king.

But neither fighter seems to be particularly keen on the idea as they are both close friends.

However, Cejudo has advised Usman, 34, to put aside his friendship with Adesanya, 32, all for the sake of legacy.

And, with the New Zealander not exactly known for his wrestling skills in the cage, Cejudo believes beating 'The Last Stylebender' is more than achievable. Usman is a three–time NCAA Div. II All-American and the 2010 NCAA DII National champion.

“I’m sure if it’s the African pride, I kind of get that, but I don’t get that,” Cejudo told 'The Triple C & Schmo Show.'

“Actually, as a matter of fact, I really don’t get that because to me, it’s all about legacy.

"Somebody else in the near future is going to be able to go through the same run that Kamaru Usman did.

"But the difference is that, can you win a second belt? And can you defend that second belt? And that’s what I want from ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’

"I want him to go up. I want him to fight Izzy, and I just believe he has a perfect style to beat somebody like Izzy because he has wrestling.”

Adesanya, 32, is in talks to defend his middleweight belt against former champ Robert Whittaker in Australia next year.

Meanwhile Usman is waiting for news of his next opponent after handing Colby Covington his second career defeat inside the octagon last weekend.

But Cejudo, a former Olympic gold medallist, insists Usman has got absolutely nothing left to prove in the welterweight division and has urged him to reconsider his position.

“You’ve already lapped the division, Kamaru Usman,” he added.

“You’ve already beat Colby twice. You’ve already beat [Jorge] Masvidal a couple times, too. The winner of Masvidal and [Leon] Edwards, I mean, you’re gonna beat Edwards again.

"There’s only one take in my side, and that’s saying go up and fight your African brother because this is about legacy.”

