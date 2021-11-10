Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers the sport of football has ever seen.

But as well as rippling the back of the net for fun, the little Argentine genius has also produced a staggering number of assists throughout his illustrious career thus far.

In fact, the 34-year-old has contributed ore more of them in a single season on two separate occasions in the 21st century - the only player to achieve that feat.

Since the turn of the millennium, a total of 30 assists in all competitions while representing a team in Europe's top 15 leagues has only been surpassed on five occasions.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the player who setup the most goals for teammates in every single completed season in the 21st century, with all the stats sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

2000/01 - Luis Figo (Real Madrid)

Games: 48

Assists: 27

2001/02 - Ze Roberto (Bayer Leverkusen)

Games: 50

Assists: 24

2002/03 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Games: 55

Assists: 28

2003/04 - Deco (FC Porto)

Games: 44

Assists: 29

2004/05 - Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Games: 58

Assists: 21

2005/06 - Alex (Fenerbahce)

Games: 43

Assists: 26

2006/07 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Games: 53

Assists: 22

2007/08 - Steffen Hoffman (Rapid Vienna)

Games: 38

Assists: 25

2008/09 - Xavi (Barcelona)

Games: 54

Assists: 31

2009/10 - Mesut Ozil (Werder Bremen)

Games: 46

Assists: 29

2010/11 - Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid)

Games: 54

Assists: 29

2011/12 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 59

Assists: 31

2012/13 - Juan Mata (Chelsea)

Games: 63

Assists: 35

2013/14 - Kevin Kampl (Red Bull Salzburg)

Games: 51

Assists: 27

2014/15 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 57

Assists: 31

2015/16 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund)

Games: 52

Assists: 32

2016/17 - Neymar (Barcelona)

Games: 45

Assists: 26

2017/18 - Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Games: 47

Assists: 23

2018/19 - Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

Games: 49

Assists: 24

2019/20 - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 44

Assists: 27

2020/21 - Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Games: 51

Assists: 26

Messi is the only player to finish top of the pile three times, with Ozil the only to do so twice.

But while that pair feature on multiple occasions, neither of them can match Mata's total of 35 assists in 2012/13, which is comfortably the highest number on the list above.

Well played, Juan.

Ronaldo's place on the list may surprise a few people, but it must be remembered that he was a totally different player for much of his first spell at United.

While he scored a lot of goals in 2006/07, the Portuguese was far more of a traditional winger, rather than the free-scoring striker we see in the present day.

