West Ham latest news: How Kretinsky investment could impact Moyes in transfer market

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United boss David Moyes will not be handed a £100million January transfer budget despite an injection of cash being confirmed, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Hammers have revealed that Czech investment group 1890s holdings a.s has bought 27 per cent of the club's shares.

What's the latest news on West Ham's ownership?

David Sullivan and David Gold completed a takeover of the Hammers in January 2010.

Sullivan initially controlled 51.5 per cent of West Ham's assets, with Gold owning 35.1 per cent of the club, but Sullivan's shares have been reduced to 38.8 per cent thanks to the investment made by 1890s holdings a.s, with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky being the ultimate owner of the group.

It was first claimed that Kretinsky was interested in acquiring a minority stake in the east London club last month, with The Athletic reporting the 46-year-old may eventually look to become the majority shareholder at a later date.

Rumours of a deal being in the offing intensified when Kretinsky was spotted at the London Stadium as West Ham sealed a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

According to Forbes, Kretinsky's net worth is estimated to be in the region of £2.9billion and he also has stakes in the Royal Mail and Sainsbury's.

Enter Giveaway

What has Paul Brown said about the situation?

Although Kretinsky and his colleague Pavel Horsky have become board of directors members as part of the agreement, Brown does not expect that to have a huge impact on West Ham's transfer budget.

The journalist has claimed that Moyes will not necessarily be able to splash the cash despite the financial backing from 1890s holdings a.s.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think you're going to see Kretinsky come in and Moyes suddenly be given another £100million to spend in the transfer market.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"I think that's impossible for the club for where they are. But his money will certainly help."

Who have West Ham been linked with signing?

West Ham are set to battle it out with Premier League rivals Southampton to secure the services of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer next summer.

Johnstone's Baggies contract is due to expire next summer and he was the subject of a £10million Hammers bid which was rejected in July.

1 of 15 Which club did West Ham sign Angelo Ogbonna from? Juventus Inter Milan AC Milan Napoli

Giovanni Simeone, who is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, is top of West Ham's striker shortlist.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 10 appearances since joining Italian side Hellas Verona on loan from Cagliari.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News