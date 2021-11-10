Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

To state the glaringly obvious, Lionel Messi scored a ridiculous amount of goals for Barcelona.

During the course of his iconic stint with the Catalan club, the Argentine found the back of the net an astonishing 672 times in 778 games across all competitions.

And as well as scoring with superhuman-like regularity, a high number of Messi's goals for Barcelona were of the very highest quality.

From that Diego Maradona-esque solo effort versus Getafe to the goal that left Jerome Boateng in a crumpled heap the turf, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner rarely found the back of the net for the Blaugrana in boring fashion.

And there's one spectacular goal from Messi in a Barcelona shirt that is fairly underrated in the present day.

It came against Malaga back in 2009 and Thierry Henry believes the strike is the greatest his former teammate has ever scored.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“The best goal I’ve seen him score was against Malaga at home because that defied logic what he did,” Henry - who was on the pitch at the time Messi scored - said in the brilliant 2018 film ’Take The Ball, Pass The Ball’.

“Diagonal ball, he controls it on his chest, runs full speed. First player goes, second player is just behind. He takes another step, that player can clear the ball.

“If he’s got the ball on his left foot here, how do you go back with that same leg and touch the ball in the air, in between the two to make sure that guy doesn’t touch it - and then almost fail but smash it into the top corner. That’s not normal.”

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

So just how good was it? Well, a slow-motion video of Messi's footwork in the box before he fired the ball into the back of the net has popped up on social media and the footage is mesmerising.

Take a look for yourself...

Video: Slow-motion footage of Messi's goal vs Malaga in 2009

That really is footballing perfection.

Messi in slow-motion looks as fast as your average player, which highlights just how difficult it must be trying to stop him when he's in full flow on the pitch.

That goal in the footage above would be arguably the finest of any other footballer's career, but for Messi, it's nothing more than one for the scrapbook - a true footballing freak of nature.

Lionel Messi: Can you get 20/20 on this quiz about his Barcelona career?

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News