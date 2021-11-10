Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Finn Balor did not appear at last night's WWE Live Event in England, as he had been advertised to do, after being pulled due to injury.

Finn Balor was slated to wrestle Sheamus at the WWE Live Event in Nottingham, England last night, as he had done in Liverpool and Leeds the two nights prior.

However, WWE pulled Balor from the show, instead having Sheamus team up with WALTER to take on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Cesaro.

This comes as WWE teased some interaction between WALTER and Finn Balor at live events over the weekend, a match that we were supposed to see last year before COVID halted plans.

PWInsider is now reporting that Balor was pulled from the show due to injury, and is said to be "out of action" at the moment.

PWInsider.com is told that Balor was held off today's event as a precautionary decision in order to rest what is believed to be a minor issue.

While the nature and specifics of Balor's injury aren't yet known, the good news is that the Irishman was said to be kept off the Live Event as a "precautionary" measure, with the injury being "minor".

This is obviously good news for WWE, with reports suggesting that Balor is going to be pushed as one of the top babyfaces on Monday Night Raw now that Drew McIntyre is on SmackDown.

This was evidenced by Balor's first few weeks back on the brand, with the former NXT star facing Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the right to challenge Big E for the WWE Champion.

For more on Finn Balor's injury status over the coming days, and more news as WWE's tour of the UK wraps up this week, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

