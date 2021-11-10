Celtic latest news: Kyogo Furuhashi could soon be part of 'exciting' new partnership

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge has called for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to switch formation in a bid to allow Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis to strike up a fruitful partnership.

Celtic have gone into the international break sitting four points adrift of reigning champions and current Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

What's the latest news involving Furuhashi and Giakoumakis?

After talks broke down over the appointment of Eddie Howe in May, Celtic opted to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new manager a matter of weeks later.

Postecoglou looked to use the summer transfer window to bolster his squad after the Hoops were denied a 10th top flight title in a row last season.

The 56-year-old splashed out £4.6million to sign Furuhashi, who was the Japanese top flight's leading goalscorer at the time, from Vissel Kobe.

He has taken his free-scoring form to Glasgow, finding the back of the net 13 times and registering a further three assists in 18 appearances.

It cost £2.5million for Celtic to prise Giakoumakis away from VVV-Venlo after finishing last term as the Eredivisie's top goalscorer.

The six-cap Greece international had to wait until last month to make his Scottish Premiership debut and he has only netted once since the switch.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Furuhashi and Giakoumakis?

Postecoglou has deployed the 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations so far this season.

But Hodge wants Postecoglou to alter his plans to accommodate playing Furuhashi and Giakoumakis as a front two.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It will be interesting to see the way that Ange goes about it.

"Giakoumakis has been brought in as a totally different type of player, which is really exciting because he's more aerially proficient than Furuhashi.

"Obviously, the little and large thing is exciting to think about. The question is can you pair them up and find a system that could maybe do that?"

Why could Furuhashi and Giakoumakis work as a front two?

Furuhashi has already shown his goalscoring exploits at Parkhead and that has allowed him to move onto 79 goals in 200 club appearances.

His Celtic form has even led to interest ahead of the transfer window reopening in January, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato claiming Premier League outfit Southampton have set their sights on securing the Japan international's services.

Giakoumakis, 26, has also shown he is a threat in front of goal by scoring more than 50 goals at club level.

It has already been discussed whether Postecoglou is able to fit Furuhashi and Giakoumakis into the same team.

