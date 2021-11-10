Southampton team news: Fresh injury update on Tino Livramento ahead of Norwich clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has been told that the medical team at Southampton are confident that Tino Livramento will be fit to face Norwich after the international break.

The right-back has made an outstanding start to his Saints career but suffered a recent injury and was forced to withdraw from the latest England Under-21 squad.

What happened to Livramento?

Livramento has played all but four minutes in the Premier League this season, including 90 minutes in Friday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at St Mary's.

He added one assist on his return to Chelsea before scoring his first top-flight goal three weeks later against Burnley.

Livramento's brilliant form has led to recognition on the international stage after he was called up by the Under-21s for the first time for the September fixtures and would keep his place for the next two squads.

Having started the most recent qualifier against Andorra, the 18-year-old would have been in with a chance of starting against Czech Republic and Georgia in the coming days.

But Southampton said that Livramento has pulled out of Lee Carsley's squad and confirmed that the youngster will remain with his club for the rest of the international break.

However, Barclay has been informed that the club's doctors are optimistic that he'll be fit enough to play against Norwich later this month.

What did Barclay say about Livramento?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know the exact nature of the injury, but I'm told that the doctors at Southampton are expecting him to be fit for Norwich after the international break, so hopefully it's only a short one.

"It sounds like from what I've been told, he's likely to be fit."

When do Southampton play Norwich?

As Barclay stated, he doesn't exactly know what injury Livramento has suffered, but the fact it's come over an international break has probably worked in Saints' favour.

Were it to have happened last week, it could have forced him to sit out the Villa game, but with another 10 days until Southampton travel to Carrow Road on Saturday week, he has an extra seven days to rest, recover and prove his fitness.

On the whole, the signs are all pointing towards Livramento being able to continue his record of starting every Premier League game, though.

