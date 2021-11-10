Next Aston Villa manager: 'Interesting name' makes big decision on Villa Park job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kasper Hjulmand has ruled himself out of the running to take charge of Aston Villa but would have been an interesting appointment, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Villa are still searching for a new boss after Dean Smith was sacked at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Hjulmand and Villa?

Chief executive Christian Purslow insisted the Villa hierarchy were left with no choice but to relieve Smith of his duties in order to allow his successor as much time as possible to engineer a change in fortunes.

It comes after the Midlands club were condemned to five consecutive defeats heading into the current international break.

As a result, Villa find themselves just two points above the relegation zone despite Purslow outlining plans to qualify for European football a matter of months ago.

Reports suggested Hjulmand had been added to Villa's 'watch list' ahead of Smith being shown the door.

But Hjulmand told Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet, via Sky Sports, that he would not be taking charge of Villa as he remains committed to his job as the head coach of Denmark's national side.

Enter Giveaway

The 49-year-old, who has previously been described as a 'world champion in management', took charge of his homeland last year and led Denmark to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before suffering an extra-time exit at the hands of England.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Hjulmand?

Hatfield believes Hjulmand would have been an intriguing appointment by the Villa hierarchy.

The journalist is impressed with how the Dane has managed his charges on the international stage.

He feels Villa fans would not have known what to expect from Hjulmand had he made the switch from Denmark to the Midlands.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "He would have been an interesting name, wouldn't he?

"He's one which not many Villa fans would have heard much about before the Euros, but he's clearly done a fantastic job."

Who remains in the running for the Villa job?

Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who are currently at the helm of Scottish Premiership champions Rangers and Southampton respectively, are being considered as potential successors to Smith.

1 of 10 Who was Martin O'Neill's record signing during his time at Villa? Nigel Reo-Coker Fabian Delph James Milner Steve Sidwell

It has been reported that Gerrard is the leading contender for the job and Villa are expected to seek permission to talk to the Rangers boss this week.

The report suggests Gerrard is interested in hearing what the Midlands club have to offer.

Paulo Fonseca was sounded out prior to Smith being axed, while John Terry, Frank Lampard, Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre are also in contention to head to Villa Park.

News Now - Sport News