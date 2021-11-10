Steven Gerrard on the verge of being appointed the Aston Villa Manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is very close to taking over at Aston Villa after Rangers allow him to talk with the Premier League club.

Villa been growing in confidence that Steven Gerrard will be named as Dean Smith’s permanent successor during the course of this week. Gerrard informed the Scottish champions that he wants the move back to the Premier League.

Gerrard's assistant Gary McAllister, who has previously worked at Aston Villa , and Michael Beale will both be joining the former Liverpool man, while other members of staff including set-piece specialist Tom Culshaw and Head of Performance Jordan Milsom may also be included in any compensation deal.

This compensation package will be funded by the ambitious owners Naseef Sawiris and Wes Edens, Villa have been one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Chief executive Christian Purslow has led the pursuit of Gerrard, who he knows from his days as Liverpool managing director. It is understood Villa have paid around £3 million to bring Gerrard and his team. Villa are currently 16th in the Premier League after five successive defeats, which spelled the end of Smith's tenure on Sunday.

Gerrard's first game should be Brighton at home on Saturday week.

News Now - Sport News