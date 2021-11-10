Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the Champions League his own personal playground down the years.

As well as lifting the trophy on five occasions, the Portuguese superstar has scored the most goals (139) and contributed the most assists (42) in the competition's history.

Ronaldo really is Mr. Champions League and he's been at his brilliant best for Manchester United in European action so far in 2021/22.

The 36-year-old has scored five goals in his first four appearances of the campaign, with two of them late winners and another a stoppage-time equaliser.

When it comes to club football's biggest competition, the guy really is inevitable.

However, Ronaldo's Champions League legacy is about far more than just his trophy collection and eye-catching individual numbers.

The most followed person on Instagram has dropped a plethora of masterclasses across the continent and they haven't all been reliant on him scoring or assisting a goal.

Back in 2012, Ronaldo travelled to the Etihad with Real Madrid to play Manchester City in a group stage encounter and under the lights in the north of England, he was simply unplayable.

Sure, the fleet-footed forward didn't play a part in Karim Benzema's goal during the 1-1 draw, but his performance overall was stupidly good nonetheless.

Take a look at Ronaldo's individual highlights from the match here...

Video: Ronaldo's performance for Real Madrid vs Man City in 2012

Ronaldo was absolutely everywhere at the Etihad and the City defenders - Vincent Kompany in particular - just couldn't live with him.

Whisper it quietly, but the performance in the video above is not too dissimilar to those produced by Lionel Messi, with the Portugal international regularly kickstarting attacks from deep just like his eternal rival.

The 2012/13 Champions League campaign eventually proved to be another goal-filled one for Ronaldo.

He found the back of the net 12 times in 12 appearances, with Real Madrid eventually exiting the competition at the semi-final stage after losing to Robert Lewandowski's Borussia Dortmund in an enthralling two-leg encounter.

