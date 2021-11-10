Next Norwich manager: 'Attractive proposition' - Fresh claim emerges on Carrow Road job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A host of managers would still see the Norwich City job as an "attractive proposition" despite the Canaries' worrying start to life back in the Premier League, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Norwich are currently managerless after Daniel Farke's Carrow Read reign came to a close following his sacking at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Norwich's manager search?

Farke's dismissal came soon after leading Norwich to their first win of the Premier League season at Brentford, but the newly-promoted outfit remain bottom of the table.

The German has since come out and described his time in charge of the Canaries as 'unforgettable', but sporting director Stuart Webber claimed it was the 'right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status'.

Webber is leading Norwich's search for Farke's successor having committed his own future to the club by agreeing to pen a new deal following talks with owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

It is understood that Webber has compiled a three-man shortlist of candidates which includes Frank Lampard, Dean Smith and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Lampard has reportedly already held talks over the possibility of moving into the Carrow Road hotseat.

What has Tom Barclay said about the Norwich job?

Barclay believes the Norwich vacancy is being seen as an attractive opportunity by a number of managers.

That comes despite the Canaries' worrying start to the season after reaching the heights of securing a second Championship title in the space of just three campaigns.

Barclay concedes it is looking increasingly likely that Norwich will be making an immediate return to the second tier, but the journalist reckons that will not stop a host of bosses being interested in taking on the challenge at Carrow Road.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be an attractive proposition for a lot of managers despite the position they're in and the fact that they're probably going to get relegated."

Why are Lampard, Smith and Hasenhuttl on the shortlist?

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January but has already shown his pedigree by managing in the Champions League during the early stages of his coaching career.

The 43-year-old has enjoyed 70 wins from 141 matches since moving into the dugout.

Smith, meanwhile, has been out of a job since the weekend after being axed by Aston Villa.

Should Norwich fail to remain in the Premier League, he has already shown he is capable of winning promotion back to the top flight.

Hasenhuttl is currently at the Southampton helm, where he has secured 47 victories from 127 fixtures.

He also won silverware during his time in charge of German outfit Ingolstadt, clinching promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015.

