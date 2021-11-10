Selhurst Park latest news: How Crystal Palace fans really feel about Patrick Vieira

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrick Vieira has quickly become a fan favourite at Crystal Palace thanks to instilling an exciting style of play, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Vieira was appointed as the Eagles' new manager in July, with the Frenchman penning a three-year deal.

What's the latest news involving Vieira?

Vieira was not Palace's first choice candidate to succeed Roy Hodgson, who departed Selhurst Park at the end of last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo looked almost certain to be handed the reins before, late in discussions, talks broke down over backroom staff demands.

Former Borussia Dortmund chief Lucien Favre then became the frontrunner for the job only for the Swiss to have a late change of heart and decide against taking up the Eagles' offer of a three-year contract.

As a result, Vieira moved into the hotseat having last been in management with French club Nice, where he was sacked after suffering five consecutive defeats last year.

The 45-year-old was tasked with rebuilding the squad after 11 Palace players had seen their contracts expire at the end of June.

He was backed in the transfer market to the tune of £28.5million, with the likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Odsonne Edouard joining for sizeable fees.

What has Tom Barclay said about Vieira?

Under Hodgson, Palace finished 14th in the Premier League table last season, with just Southampton and a relegated West Bromwich Albion side conceding more goals.

But Barclay believes Vieira's attacking style of play has resulted in the fanbase quickly getting behind their new boss.

The journalist also feels the Frenchman's comments in the media have been well received by Eagles supporters.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, they're loving the style of play and some of the players that they brought in, but I think they really like Vieira and the way he speaks as well.

"They feel like they can connect and warm to him more with the way he speaks after games or through the press."

How has Vieira's reign played out so far?

Although an opening day defeat to Chelsea was quickly followed up by an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Watford, Vieira has gone on to lead Palace to impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers allowed the Eagles to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season and, in the process, move up to 10th in the Premier League table.

Vieira's signings have paid off as well, with season-long loan arrival Conor Gallagher scoring four goals and contributing two assists in 11 appearances.

Gallagher has also won the club's player of the month awards for August and September.

