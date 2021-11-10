Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham's 3-2 victory over Liverpool before the international break was certainly action-packed.

As well as five goals, there were a number of incidents throughout the match that have been hotly debated in the aftermath.

To kick things off, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker believed he was fouled for the Hammers' first goal, which came after just four minutes.

The referee and VAR declared that the Brazilian was not impeded from a corner and they both deemed that Aaron Cresswell's horrendous high tackle on Jordan Henderson shortly after was not a red card offence either.

That all occurred within the first 10 minutes of the match and that was far from the end of the drama in the opening half.

West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna had to be substituted on 22 minutes due to the fact he picked up a nasty face injury from what appeared to be an unintentional elbow from Diogo Jota.

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Match Reaction | Football Terrace

The Italian defender fell to his knees in obvious pain, but Henderson - who was probably riled up from being hacked down by Cresswell earlier on - was having absolutely none of it.

Behind-the-scenes footage posted by West Ham on YouTube shows the Liverpool captain telling Ogbonna to "get up", before backtracking and apologising once he saw that his opponent was not feigning injury whatsoever.

Video: Henderson quickly apologised to Ogbonna after thinking he'd faked head injury

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Fair play, Jordan.

The former Sunderland midfielder hadn't seen the collision, so he had every right to think that the West Ham defender was simply attempting to stop play to gain an advantage for his team - something that's commonplace in the Premier League these days.

Just under 20 minutes after Ogbonna left the field of play, Liverpool levelled the scores at 1-1 thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonderful free-kick.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

West Ham took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, though, and stormed into a 3-1 lead courtesy of goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma.

Divock Origi made it 3-2 shortly before the end, but David Moyes' side held on for the win, one which saw them leapfrog Liverpool into third-place in the Premier League table.

Premier League managers quiz: Can you name these coaches who were gone in an instant?

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

News Now - Sport News