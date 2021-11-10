Tottenham latest news: 'Disappointing' development on £19.8m Spurs star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Steven Bergwijn could have benefited from two weeks on the training pitch with Antonio Conte.

Bergwijn initially missed out on the Holland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Montenegro, but injuries saw the Tottenham winger added to Louis van Gaal's party earlier this week.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

Bergwijn has been an unused substitute in Conte's opening two matches, which epitomises the kind of task on his hands to win his place back.

With Spurs playing one fewer attacker following the switch to a back-three, Bergwijn's chances of game-time will only decrease.

The 24-year-old, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, began the campaign in the XI under Nuno Espirito Santo, starting the 1-0 victories over Manchester City, Wolves and Watford.

However, Bergwijn sustained an ankle problem during the first international break and has played just 37 minutes of Premier League football since, with the majority of his minutes coming in the domestic cups and Europe.

With that in mind, Bridge reckons that by staying at Hotspur Way and working closely with the Italian could have been a massive help to the Dutchman, who's scored once in 44 club outings since the beginning of last season.

What did Bridge say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I was disappointed to see Bergwijn called up late for Holland because I think he could really do with two weeks under Conte."



What are Bergwijn's stats at Tottenham?

His only goal contribution this season came for Heung Min Son's winner against Manchester City, which probably explains why his WhoScored rating is the 14th best in the Tottenham squad.

His passing success rate is the sixth-best in the Spurs squad (86.5 percent), but Bergwijn needs to start showing more end product in the final-third, with his return questionable since he signed from PSV.

In 60 appearances for Tottenham, Bergwijn has scored just four times and three of those came in his first six outings, whilst he's only added nine assists.

Bergwijn's last goal, which came against Aston Villa back in May, was a blistering finish, but he's hardly looked like finding the back of the net this season since and has snatched at opportunities when they have come his way.

