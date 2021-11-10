Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has claimed 'a change of scenery' would be good for him after constantly 'getting mobbed' by fans while training in Sheffield.

Joshua, 32, suffered a points defeat at the hands of Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk, 34, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles in the process.

The Brit had been in negotiations with Tyson Fury for well over a year before losing his belts in a shock upset.

But those negotiations could be started back up again if Joshua beats Usyk and Fury gets the better of Dillian Whyte early next year.

Joshua's long-time promoter Hearn believes he needs to make a few changes to his training camp if he is to salvage his career and reputation.

“Rob McCracken is more than just a trainer to AJ," Hearn told BetfredTV.

"He’s a friend. He’s a mentor. He’s an advisor.

"I think a change of scenery for AJ is sometimes good. I think it was refreshing for him when he went over to America recently. Going from getting mobbed wherever he is in the UK to that not happening.

"I’m not saying people don’t know him in America, but it’s different to not being able to walk around here. You’re getting photographed everywhere and the thing with AJ is that he’s got time for everybody.

"That can be extra draining. Sometimes he’s taken half an hour's worth of photographs before he’s even got into training.

“There are fine margins between success and failure and those little percentages of rest relate to that."

And despite enjoying great success stationing most of his training base in Team GB's Sheffield HQ, Hearn believes it's time for a change, as he feels he has outgrown his surroundings.

He added: "He’s had 14 years in Sheffield now. It’s an incredible facility, but he is God there. The amateurs look up to him and his picture is everywhere.

"I say we have to go rough and rugged but he’s got to have that challenger mentality in this fight and he’s got it.

"Everything I hear from him tells me that he wants to win badly and bash Usyk up, which I didn’t hear any of going into the first fight. He’s angry, which is good.

"No decision has been made yet but I do think a change of scenery would be good for him in terms of where his training camp’s based.”

