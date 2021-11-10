Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jorge Masvidal has been forced to pull out of his eagerly-awaited welterweight grudge match with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury.

The 36-year-old BMF champion was due to compete against the pride of Birmingham a month tomorrow on the main card of UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But an unfortunate setback - which Masvidal suffered in training - has seen the best laid plans go to waste, which means Edwards is left without an opponent.

It's not the first time that this has happened either, as Edwards has had four fights cancelled and/or postponed within the space of a year.

He was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in May, but their fight was pushed back after Diaz suffered a minor injury.

And now the same thing has happened again with Masvidal, who won the inaugural BMF championship with a technical knockout over Diaz at Madison Square Garden in November 2019.

A frustrated Edwards wrote on Twitter: “Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway.

“He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same.

"Much needed family time now, @usman84kg I will see you soon.”

Kingston-born Edwards is NOT expected to fight in Sin City but that could all change in the coming days.

It is currently unclear if the bout will be rescheduled or scrapped entirely.

The former BAMMA welterweight champion already boasts a number of impressive victories on his CV.

He has won eleven times already under the UFC banner with wins coming over Rafael dos Anjos, Bryan Barbarena, Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque and Conor McGregor's long-time colleague Gunnar Nelson.

Edwards has not been beaten in over five years.

The British MMA fighter hasn't lost a fight since his showdown with current welterweight king Kamaru Usman in December 2015.

The Brit suffered a unanimous decision defeat to the American, but has worked his way back up the rankings to put himself back into the title picture.

'Rocky' is currently ranked third in the welterweight division, which means a win over Masvidal would've likely made him the next challenger to Usman's title.

As it is, he may be forced to anxiously sit and wait for the phone to ring.

