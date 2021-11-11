Next Norwich manager: 50 y/o 'wouldn't ring very well with Canaries fans' after £38m deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge is not convinced Dean Smith would be a popular appointment at Norwich after failing to get the former Canaries forward Emiliano Buendia to fire at Aston Villa.

Smith only left his role at Villa four days ago, but he has already been linked with replacing Daniel Farke at Norwich, who was relieved of his duties at Carrow Road on Saturday.

What's happened with Buendia?

Buendia shone in the Championship with Norwich last season, scoring 15 goals and delivering 17 assists as the team were promoted back to the Premier League.

His performances earned him a big-money move in the summer, as Villa splashed out a club record fee of £38m to bring him to Villa Park.

However, the winger has struggled in the Midlands. He has been in and out of the team in recent weeks, starting seven of the side's first 11 league fixtures.

Thus far, he has just one goal and a single assist to his name in a Villa shirt, and has been unable to live up to his lofty price-tag.

What has Hodge said about Smith being linked with Norwich?

Hodge has admitted that Smith would be an intriguing option for Norwich, but he has claimed that the club's fanbase may not be convinced by the 50-year-old after he had issues with getting the best out of Buendia.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: “Dean Smith is another interesting name. But, I think, going for the guy that’s just spent all that money on Emi Buendia and not been able to use him, I don’t think would ring very well with many Norwich City fans.”

Would Smith be a good appointment for Norwich?

It is understandable that Norwich supporters may have some reservations about Smith. Many expected Buendia to shine in the Premier League this year, and the fact that he hasn't does not reflect well on the ex-Villa manager.

It would be a little harsh to judge him purely on his handling of one player, though. In his three years at Villa, Smith did a fine job, getting the club promoted at the first time of asking, and then re-establishing them in the top-flight.

Norwich want to be a team who can stay in the Premier League for a sustained period, rather than dropping back into the Championship every two seasons.

Smith has shown that he has what it takes to keep a side above the bottom three, so he could well be a smart appointment for the Canaries if they decide to go for him.

