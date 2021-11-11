Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emmanuel Eboue is one of modern football's real characters.

The fun-loving Ivorian was also a decent footballer in his heyday, with his performances at Arsenal earning him a spot in Arsene Wenger's starting XI for the 2006 Champions League final versus Barcelona.

Eboue was a pretty tidy performer on the international stage as well, the now retired 38-year-old playing 79 games for Ivory Coast between 2004 and 2013.

Three of those appearances came at the 2010 World Cup under Sven Goran Eriksson, a tournament in which the Elephants crashed out at the group stage.

But while he and his team were unable to perform well enough on the pitch, Eboue was still able to produce what is widely recognised as one of the funniest footballing moments in the 21st century.

In Ivory Coast's final group match against North Korea, the Ivorian defender pretended to understand a tactical message from North Korean coach Kim Jong-Hun to his captain.

Spoiler alert, Eboue didn't know a single word of the language...

Video: Eboue pretends to understand North Korea's tactics at the 2010 World Cup

Will footage of that incident ever not be funny? No, no it won't and if anything, it's getting funnier as the years go by.

Just over six years after the conclusion of the 2010 World Cup, Eboue discussed his hilarious on-pitch actions versus North Korea in an interview with The Telegraph.

He also revealed some details about an encounter with the Asian team at the airport after both sides had been eliminated from the tournament out in South Africa.

"That time, I honestly don't know what was going on in my head at the time. But people aren't going to forget about it." Eboue said.

"When their coach called his captain over, I went close to him, nodded and said, 'OK, no problem, I understand, yeah?' He said to me, 'You speak Korean?' I said, 'No, but I understand a little bit' and he was laughing.

"It was funny, it was our last game so we were at the airport the next day with the Korean players and one of them came over to me and said, 'Eboue, you speak my language?' I said, 'Yeah'.

"So he says, 'OK, how do you say 'good morning' in Korean? So I shout, 'Yang!!!' and he literally fell on the floor laughing."

Eboue, you're an absolute legend!

