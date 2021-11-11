Newcastle latest news: Toon reunion with £20m star 'Eddie will have to get firing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons Eddie Howe needs to get Callum Wilson "firing again."

The former Bournemouth striker has actually been in excellent goalscoring form for this season, even though he missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring problem.

What's the latest news with Wilson?

It's been an up and down campaign for the striker, but he's still led the way with four goals in seven outings.

He started the season by scoring in the defeat to West Ham on the opening day before netting in the next home game against Southampton.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

But Wilson, who joined for £20m from Bournemouth last summer, sustained a hamstring injury in the 4-2 defeat to the Saints and would spend more than a month on the sidelines, forcing him to miss four games in the process.

Wilson would return with a bang, taking less than two minutes to get himself on the scoresheet against Tottenham in the first game of the post-Mike Ashley era.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Spurs' comeback would mean Wilson's early opener counted for nothing, but his acrobatic strike at Crystal Palace six days later earned Newcastle one of the five points they've picked up this term.

He hasn't scored since, and Barclay has urged new manager Howe to get Wilson firing once again.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It will be interesting with Callum Wilson; he actually had a poor final season under Howe.

"He played more games than I remember, and I know he had his injury problems, but he didn't have that many during that season and only scored eight goals. So, Eddie will have to get him firing again."

How has Wilson performed under Howe previously?

There's no doubt several Newcastle players will be excited about the prospect of working under Howe, but none more than Wilson.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Miguel Almiron wear for Newcastle? 20 24 22 26

Not only did Howe give Wilson his first proper chance at Championship level, but Bournemouth's promotion in their first season together meant he was no sooner turning out in the top-flight.

Wilson did suffer two serious knee injuries playing under Howe but scored 67 goals and chipped in with 30 assists in 187 Cherries appearances.

He's already shown this season that he's still good enough to score goals at Premier League level and if he can perform like he did on the South Coast, it'll only mean good news for Newcastle.

News Now - Sport News