Recent reports claim that the Fight Night series is set for a comeback, although it might take some time given that the project is still in its early stages and that the company's focus is primarily on the release of UFC 5.

Nonetheless, gaming fans all over the globe will be glad to know that there is a good chance Fight Night could be revived.

The series produced five games from 2004-2011, all of which are considered to be among the best in boxing.

Popular ranking website Ranker has a list of the 25 best boxing video games of all time with all of the Fight Night editions included.

Let's take a more detailed look to see which games made the cut, as voted for by you, the fans!

25-11

25. HBO Boxing

24. Mike Tyson Heavyweight Boxing

23. 4D Sports Boxing

22. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

21. Rocky (Sega)

20. Contender

19. Doc Louis's Punch-Out!!

18. Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!

17. Victorious Boxers: Ippo's Road to Glory

16. Ring King

15. Wii Sports

14. Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

13. Rocky (Rage Software)

12. Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing

11. Rocky Legends

25-11 Summary

HBO Boxing manages to make the cut just ahead of Barry McGuigan World Championship Boxing and Foes of Ali, both of which are classics. Mike Tyson's Heavyweight Boxing ranks at 24th, which might not please Iron Mike himself.

Three games based on Rocky make the cut, with the SEGA version at 21st while the one released by Rage Software in 2002 occupies 13th position.

Two games based on the popular Japanese manga Hajime no Ippo make the list, with the earliest one released in 1997 placed 18th while Victorious is just ahead of it at 17th.

10-1

10. Greatest Heavyweights

9. Fight Night Round 2

8. Fight Night 2004

7. Punch-Out!! (Next Level Games)

6. Super Punch-Out!!

5. Knockout Kings

4. Fight Night Round 4

3. Punch-Out!! (Nintendo IRD)

2. Fight Night Round 3

1. Fight Night Champion

10-1 Summary

The top 10 is dominated by the two greatest boxing video game series' in Fight Night and Punch-Out!!.

The Nintendo IRD edition of the latter ranks at third while Super Punch-Out!! is sixth. The 2007 version of the game released by Next Level Games is placed at seventh position.

Fight Night's very first game occupies the eighth spot while the second instalment is ranked ninth. Fight Night Round 4 is fourth while Round 3 is second.

Occupying the top spot is none other than the most recent instalment of the series Fight Night Champion. A worthy winner, most would agree.

Bring on the next instalment, whenever that may be!

