Man Utd confident Brendan Rodgers will be their next manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of making Brendan Rodgers as their next manager.

REPORT: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers would find Manchester United almost impossible to turn down, and he is their top choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the under-fire manager is sacked according to a report from Jeremy Cross.

Cross writes "United bosses are keen to appoint a British boss should the club have no choice but to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Old Trafford chiefs believe Rodgers would be keen on taking the job, provided a deal can be struck with his club Leicester.

Rodgers would be reluctant to leave the Foxes, but knows there is little more he can realistically achieve there - and would find the chance to manage United almost impossible to turn down.

Rodgers is believed to have a release clause in his contract should a Champions League club come calling".

It is believed that Man United wouldn't hesitate in meeting the release clause if they need to appoint the former Liverpool manager, the red devils have continued to show faith in Solskjaer and so far ignored calls for him to be sacked, despite a terrible run of results that have left his side 6th in the EPL table and 9 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The Football Insider claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be sacked by Man United if he does not gain an immediate response from his players & vast improvements in performances in the matches directly after the international break.

News Now - Sport News