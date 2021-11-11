Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho has made just shy of £100million from all of his hirings and firings.

Mourinho, the current AS Roma manager, tops the Premier League charts for the highest managerial pay-outs over the last decade, ahead of his successors Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino. See a pattern emerging here?

'The Special One' has been paid an average of £42,192 a day by Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, before being sacked by all three clubs following a string of poor performances.

That's according to the folks over at 101 Great Goals, who have put together this neat infographic showing how much managers get paid for failing to do their job properly.

It's pretty eye-watering stuff. Look away now, Spurs fans...

And that's not to mention the absolute fortune he has earned in compensation packages alone inserted as clauses in his contracts, which aren't actually included in this study. Sheesh.

Mourinho is first on the list by a country mile, pocketing £97.6million in total income - that's around £266,870-per-game.

Next on the list is Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino in second place.

Spurs owner Daniel Levy spent £45.8million on the Argentine, who lost the Champions League final against Liverpool back in June 2019.

So the club chairman will have no doubt been very annoyed that his large investment didn't yield bigger results.

He will be hoping the same thing doesn't happen again with Antonio Conte, who rounds out the rest of the top three.

Speaking of Spurs managers, Harry Redknapp is fourth on the list with £20.3million - less than a third of what Mourinho has made and even less than Pochettino.

But we're sure 'Arry isn't complaining too much after being paid half a million pounds to appear on ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity'...

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, who comes in at fifth place, earned a total of £14.9million. To be clear, this only covers his all-too disastrous tenure at West Ham, as he left the Etihad of his own accord.

Up next we have Mark Hughes - formerly of Southampton, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers - coming in at number six having made a total of £13million across those three clubs, closely followed by Sam Allardyce on exactly £12million.

Brendan Rodgers and Alan Pardew are up next with just one million separating the two. Rodgers has received £10.5million for his efforts, while Pardew has earned £9.1million over the years.

And last but by no means least, another ex-Spurs manager somehow manages to make it into the top ten, with Andre Villas-Boas earning £8.5million during his stints at both Spurs and Chelsea.

