Over the decades, we have seen some fabulous heavyweight boxers grace the ring and leave their mark on the sport.

Even in present times, the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have dazzled audiences through their fighting styles.

Over the past year or two, tiermakers have become a very popular thing and have often been used to categorise greats of various sports.

Now, the same has been done for several heavyweight titans in the history of boxing.

Before we get started, you must remember, this is all opinion based. If you have a differing opinion, that is totally fine!

The lowest tier which is 'Makes Up the Numbers' has only one fighter Deontay Wilder. Many, including the Bronze Bomber, may find this baffling given his incredible knockout power and what he has achieved in the sport, but compared to the other names on this list, it's probably just about justified.

One could argue that Wilder's defeats to Fury is why he has been placed here.

The 'Average' tier consists of Anthony Joshua, Jersey Joe Walcott, Sonny Liston and Max Schmeling. Many would argue that Liston is being disrespected here given how formidable he was during his time, with the American winning 50 out of 54 fights, but he's just missed out on the next tier up.

Next up, is the 'Good' tier which has Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, the Klitschko brothers, Michael Spinks, Floyd Patterson and Jack Dempsey. All of the aforementioned have had illustrious careers and a few have strong cases for being one tier ahead, but we can't just put everyone in the top tiers, otherwise it would be a pointless discussion.

The second-best tier is 'Elite' and this list comprises Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis and Joe Frazier. All of them are among the greatest the sport has ever seen and were/are well and truly elite during their respective eras.

The highest tier is 'King' and it has just one fighter, who many of you might have guessed by now. Yes, it is none other than Muhammad Ali.

Hard to argue with him being over the others. He is someone who is always in the debate for the greatest sportsman of all time.

So there you have it, there is our tier for the greatest heavyweights boxing has seen. Remember, just because someone is in a lower tier, doesn't mean they are bad, they are still deemed one of the greatest ever and that's why they've been included.

