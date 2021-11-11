Next Ibrox manager: 'A lot of Rangers people would like' 46 y/o to replace Steven Gerrard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst would be a popular appointment amongst the Rangers fans if he becomes the club's next manager.

The Scottish giants are looking for a new head coach after a dramatic week at Ibrox.

What's the latest news at Rangers?

It seemed like business as usual at Rangers on Sunday when the side saw off Ross County 4-2 to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table.

However, just four days later, they are without a manager after Steven Gerrard agreed to return to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Now, the search is on for his replacement, and one name who is reportedly in the running is van Bronckhorst.

What has Hodge said about van Bronckhorst potentially replacing Gerrard?

Van Bronckhorst spent three years at Rangers as a player between 1998 and 2001, winning the title twice.

Therefore, he is remembered fondly by the Gers faithful, and Hodge thinks they would be very happy to see him take Gerrard's place in the dugout.

Speaking about the 46-year-old, Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: “I think a lot of Rangers people who hold the club dear to their hearts would really like that appointment.”

Would van Bronckhorst be a good appointment for Rangers?

If Rangers do opt to go down this route, some may view van Bronckhorst as a sentimental appointment, which could go horribly wrong.

Bringing back a former player to manage the team seems to be a popular trend across Europe at the moment, but it rarely seems to work.

Frank Lampard lasted just 18 months at Chelsea before being sacked, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under increasing pressure at Manchester United after a dismal run of results in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo was relieved of his duties after just a single season at Juventus.

Van Bronckhorst might be different, though. Unlike the three icons mentioned, he has somewhat proven himself in club management already, having earned five major honours during his time as coach of Feyenoord, including winning the Eredivisie title in 2016/17.

He hasn't previously managed in the UK before, so there would be an element of risk if he did get the Rangers job. Still, he has shown his credentials in his homeland, and he knows how to build a successful team, which should hold him in good stead if he returns to Glasgow.

