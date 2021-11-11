Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nothing gets a millennial more excited than Grand Theft Auto.

Maybe EA Sports' FIFA or Call of Duty may have something to say about that, but come on, GTA walks all over any video game ever made and will ever be made.

This is Carl Johnson and Tommy Vercetti’s world and we are all living in it.

And this beautiful world has been eagerly awaiting the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

It was a month ago that Rockstar Games decided to send GTA fans into a frenzy with the announcement of the GTA: Trilogy, which would include remastered versions of GTA III, GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City.

Then, they decided to go AWOL and not give away a single detail of the trilogy - not even a single shot from any of the games.

As you would expect, it has had all of us sweating in anticipation, but it looks like that long and hard wait is about to see its end.

Read more: GTA Remastered Trilogy: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, PS4, Xbox One and Everything We Know So Far

ENTER GIVEAWAY

There are a few gamers who have been incredibly lucky and have got their hands on the game earlier than any of us.

But fear not, they have shared exclusive videos of the game for us all to enjoy, and before you panic and worry about your favourite game being remastered, Rockstar Games have hit the nail on the head.

The games have all retained their sanctity, as you can watch in the videos below.

Beautiful graphics, improved controls and a better overall user interface. It’s the early 2000s all over again, just with a flavour of 2021’s technological advancements.

There were fears that the remastered games may not retain the aspects that made them legendary, but that hasn’t happened at all.

With the long-awaited trilogy set to release later today, it would probably be a good decision to get your hands on it as soon as possible and get Carl Johnson over to Big Smoke’s.

News Now - Sport News