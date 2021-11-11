Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger thinks Max Verstappen's ability to handle nerves better than Lewis Hamilton could be what hands the Dutchman the title in the final four races of the current season.

The Red Bull driver is currently leading the way in the standings by 19 points from title rival Hamilton and will be aiming to extend that advantage even further at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend in Sao Paulo.

Certainly, he's looking in a strong position at the moment and Berger feels that he is dealing with the pressure better than the Briton right now, going on to suggest that that could be what delivers him the championship at the end of the campaign.

He told ORF: “I think Max is the cooler of the two. He has the better nerves.

“When Max crosses the line after a victory, he does a short ‘thankyou’ radio message to the team. It’s very clear in the head, not emotional, no crying or screaming,” he said.

“Lewis often overshoots the mark.

“It has nothing to do with titles or experience. It is just down to nature whether you perform particularly well under pressure.

“We saw it already in the Rosberg days, when Lewis was most likely to be attacked.”

Lewis is certainly on the back foot at the moment but he'll be relishing the challenge and with four races to run there's still time for him to turn it around.

News Now - Sport News