FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Deep Freeze Content Leaked

FIFA 22 has had a ton of content leaked over the past few months, and now some ‘Deep Freeze’ content has also been revealed to the player base.

It was initially believed that this content was related to the FUT Freeze promo that is being released closer to December, but now it appears that this is a separate promo altogether.

Here’s everything that has currently been revealed regarding the Deep Freeze content coming to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Noted FIFA leaker @FUTIconOK revealed some of the content on Twitter, noting that they believed it was linked to the FUT Freeze promo.

After further datamining, it appears as though this content will be linked to new kits, badges etc and not the actual FUT Freeze promo itself.

FIFA 22 Deep Freeze Content

@FUTIconOK noted the following with regards to the leaked content: “We were not totally sure about this stuff. It was named "Deep Freeze" in the code so we thought it could be related to the Freeze promo.

“Now we confirm that it will be related to Deep Freeze items to be released in the next days.

“I think these are items to customize your club like kits, badges but it seems not to be related to a promo.

“This gives me hope that FUTMAS could be back. I wonder why will they release this now and they didn´t reserve this for Freeze promo? Probably because there won´t be one?”

It is not confirmed if EA will be bringing back FUTMAS for this year’s iteration of the game, as they have been running with FUT Freeze as a way to not link the promo to a specific holiday.

We will provide more information on the Deep Freeze content as and when it is leaked, as we expect this content will not be made officially available in the FIFA Ultimate Team system until December to coincide with either FUT Freeze or FUTMAS, whichever EA has decided to run with this year.

