FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new promo is coming to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team called Numbers Up and we have all the information you need to know ahead of this exciting event.

We have seen an abundance of promos already in the game, including One To Watch, Rulebreakers and Road To The Knockouts. With them all being very successful, expectations are high for this upcoming promo.

With it being a collaboration with Adidas, it is understandable to see many excited and what is great about this promo is that each player picked will receive boosts until they reach 99 in one stat on their new special card.

Typically, like other promos, we should see a couple of teams released during this promo over multiple weeks, and players do not have to wait long until it goes live.

Here is everything you need to know about the Don’t Stop Till Your 99 Adidas Promo on FIFA 22:

Leaks

UPDATE 11th November: More leaks have been revealed around the promo!

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Adidas X Superflow Cards Leaked

It has already been confirmed that Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna will be part of this promo, and he will have his pace boosted to 99.

We also know that Atletico Madrid wonderkid Joao Felix is also a part of this promo and this information around the Portuguese star was leaked.

Read More: FIFA 22: Leaker Reveals Insane Joao Felix Promo Card Will Be Released

Release Date

This FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up promo will go live on Friday 12th November 2021 at 6PM BST and we hope to see some information revealed around the squad a bit earlier; however it is most likely all will be revealed at the same time.

Full Squad

The full squad has not been revealed yet, but with two players already known, we should hear more names in the near future.

Here are the names so far:

Giovanni Reyna

Joao Felix

Predictions

With players' stats being boosted to 99, it is very intriguing to see who will get an upgrade. One thing we know for sure is that each player involved has to be linked with Adidas and not part of a sponsorship with another sports company like Nike.

Here are some predictions. Some of these predictions were ones made by Twitter account Simondzn_. The picture is also made by the Twitter account.

Jude Bellingham 85 Rated: Borussia Dortmund

Paulo Dybala: Juventus

Paul Pogba 89 Rated: Manchester United

Jota: Liverpool

Toni Kroos: Real Madrid

Joao Felix 86 Rated: Atletico Madrid

Angel Di Maria 89 Rated: Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Cuadrado 86 Rated: Juventus

Pedri 86 Rated: FC Barcelona

Joe Gomez 86 Rated: Liverpool

Eder Militao 85 Rated: Real Madrid

Renato Sanches 84 Rated: Lille

Dele Alli 84 Rated: Tottenham Hotspur

No doubt this is a very exciting promo and we should see some great cards. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for any more updates or leaks.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News