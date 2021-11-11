Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard is the new Aston Villa manager.

It’s going to take some time to see Gerrard represent a club in the Premier League that’s not Liverpool.

Gerrard played more than 700 times for his boyhood club, leading them to nine trophies during his career - including the Champions League in 2005.

However, as we’re sure you’re all aware, Gerrard failed to win the Premier League for the Reds.

He did come mighty close, though.

During the 2013/14 campaign, Liverpool had it in their hands with just three matches remaining.

But then came a devastating 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea. Even a draw would have been enough if they had gone on to win their final two matches against Crystal Palace and Newcastle

But Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea came to Anfield and ruined their dreams - a match remembered for Gerrard’s slip to allow Demba Ba to open the scoring.

Even now, Gerrard struggles to deal with that disappointment as he told the High-Performance Podcast.

“I park it up but it comes back, all the time," Gerrard admitted. "What triggers it? I don’t know. TV. Images. Just me reflecting. I am someone who thinks a lot. I always try to tap into experiences.

“I know not only did it hurt me, it hurt a lot of people who had followed this club for many, many years. Liverpool fans commit themselves to that club. They love the club, it’s in the heart. I’ve lived with it for 20 years and more.

“I knew what that meant, that Premier League [title], to an awful lot of people. My own family, to me. I mean, the way the club were with me, during that time, which will remain private.”

Two weeks earlier, Gerrard had gathered his Liverpool players in a huddle at full-time after Brendan Rodgers’ side had just beaten Manchester City 3-2 to make them title favourites.

“This does not slip now,” were Gerrard’s ironic words to his teammates.

Minutes later, he was given a very emotional post-match interview to Geoff Shreeves on Sky Sports.

“Emotional,” was Gerrard’s first word in the interview as he fought back to tears to speak about what had happened.

Liverpool had four matches remaining and were on the brink of winning their first ever title.

As Shreeves tried to get a headline out of Gerrard, the Liverpool captain refused to cooperate.

Shreeves: “Surely it’s yours now, Steven?”

Gerrard: “Nothing’s ours yet.”

Shreeves: “What did you say in that huddle right at the end?”

Gerrard: “None of your business.”

Brilliant.

Liverpool did go to Norwich to pick up all three points but it was that defeat against Chelsea the following week that ended all of their dreams.

Gerrard is now back in the Premier League and this move to Villa could be the first step to becoming Liverpool boss.

For now, he’ll be concentrating on his assignment at Aston Villa.

