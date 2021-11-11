FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Adidas X Superflow Cards Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA will reportedly be adding the Adidas Promo to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and several of the players seemingly involved have already been leaked.

The Adidas promo will be specifically linked to real-life players who use Adidas products, specifically their boots including the iconic Predator.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Adidas Promo in FIFA 22 and which players will be part of the promo when it is released.

Noted FIFA leaker @FUTIconOK revealed some of the players expected to be involved on Twitter, noting that several players have been linked with the Adidas X Superflow boots in the game’s code.

Whilst this isn’t officially confirmed, it does appear to be content taken from datamining, so it is likely that EA will be introducing these cards as part of the Adidas promo.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far



Adidas X Superflow FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

@FUTIconUK noted the following with regards to the new promo: “We have checked the FUTsquads file and we found that these players are the only ones that have the Adidas X Superflow boots assigned.

“Not sure if this will be related to the promo coming this Friday. On the screen you see Diawara.”

The following players have been leaked as being part of the Adidas promo:

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)

Amadou Diawara (Roma)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Reyna (Brussia Dortmund)

Read More: FIFA 22 Rulebreakers: Team 2 Leaks, Team 1, SBCs, Objectives And Everything We Know So Far

@FUTIconUK has already several elements of promo content over the past few months, including the ‘Deep Freeze’ content that is expected to be coming to the Ultimate Team system in December.

We will provide more information on the Adidas content as and when it is leaked, with the official launch expected to be Friday 12th November.

EA are likely to announce the beginning of the Adidas Promo shortly, with several major players set to be part of the new promo alongside some fantastic card art and the potential for cards that are used by Ultimate Team players throughout the reason of the FIFA 22 season.

Read More: FIFA 22 Flashback Promo: Leaks, Cards, Card Design and Everything You Need To Know

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News