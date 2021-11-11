Football Manager 2022: Simulating Eddie Howe’s First Season as Newcastle Manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is here and we have simulated Eddie Howe’s first season as Newcastle United boss - did the Magpies avoid the drop following their influx of cash?

The Editor is a remarkable thing, really, as it’s free to download – bundled with the Steam purchase of the game – and you can prod about in all of the dark corners of the game.

As a result, we’ve made the decision to put Eddie Howe at Newcastle United after the club confirmed his appointment in real life, and then we simulated the season.

Let’s take a look at how the former Bournemouth boss got on with the Toon!

Eddie Howe’s First Season as Newcastle Manager - FM22 Sim

The appointment of Howe came about too late for him to be made Newcastle manager upon the release of Football Manager 2022.

Nevertheless, we’ve fixed that, and whacked him in the hotseat at St James’ Park.

Who did Newcastle buy in the summer transfer window?

We know Newcastle have all the money in the world – a £200m budget to be exact – and Eddie wasted little time in cracking the war chest open, although only one signing was made in the summer.

That was the £53m acquisition of Alexander Isak from Real San Sebastian, and it didn’t do much to help him.

How did the first half of the season go?

Howe lasted until December 11th of that year before the new Saudi ownership decided to sack him.

And, to take a look at the results, it was certainly warranted.

They won just three games up until December and went seven games without a win between the end of September and the start of the 12th month.

In that time, they played out a creditable 2-2 draw with Manchester City, but were then beaten by Chelsea, Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa and drew with Watford.

In addition to that, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round by Burnley.

The axe fell in December, in a month in which Newcastle actually took four points from three games, drawing with Watford and beating Norwich but then losing 2-1 to Arsenal.

Howe was actually sacked on the 11th of December, after the Watford draw.

Graeme Jones was appointed as caretaker manager after his dismissal and Paulo Fonseca was parachuted in to replace Howe.

Who did Newcastle buy in the January transfer window?

Fonseca splashed the cash in January, bringing in Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur for £17.75m and Mateus Uribe from FC Porto for £37.5m before an amazing deadline day trolley dash.

On the final day of the January transfer window, Newcastle signed Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for £14.25m, Joao Pedro from Cagliari for £17.75m, Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa for £1.8m, Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £17.75m and, to top it off, Adnan Januzaj from San Sebastian for £40m.

How did the second half of the season go?

It helped a bit, as Newcastle eventually finished the season in 11th place, with 51 points, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle didn’t have much success in the FA Cup, either, losing 3-0 to Arsenal in the fourth round.

So, all very Newcastle really, barring that immense trolley dash at the end of the window!

Poor old, Eddie; he was never really given a chance.

