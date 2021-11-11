Call of Duty Vanguard Combat Shotgun: Overpowered Loadout revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Players are discovering the best weapons to use in Call of Duty Vanguard and we have revealed the most overpowered Combat Shotgun loadout to use in the game.

The game has a lot of different sized maps from short, to medium and long range, and this combat shotgun is amazing in short and medium range, and very decent in long range maps.



Multiplayer has been a huge hit in Call of Duty Vanguard, and part of the reason for this is due to the fact that they have brought back some classic fan favourite maps from Call of Duty Cold War.

These include Castle and Dome, and we hope to see some more classics return when season 1 goes live.



Overpowered Combat Shotgun Loadout Call of Duty Vanguard

The shotgun can be very annoying to come up against and this is due to the fact that it is so overpowered and can kill enemies in one hit.



Due to it being so overpowered, you need to be creating a loadout to make sure you can compete. This class is needed especially in maps like Das Haus, which currently has a 24 hour playlist, and Dome.

Shotguns have been loved by Call of Duty gamers for many years now, so they will be excited to see this new powerful loadout available to use.



Here is the Combat Shotgun loadout that you should be using in the game:

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Underbarrel: Smile Pistol Grip

Smile Pistol Grip Barrel: Saw-off

Saw-off Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drum

16 Gauge 10 Round Drum Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Packed Powder Read Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Kit: Quick

Quick Proficiency: Vital

Vital Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable

To get all these attachments, you have to make sure that you have your combat shotgun leveled up to the maximum level, this shouldn’t take long, and will take even less time if you use the double weapon XP tokens available in Call of Duty Vanguard.

There are a lot of exciting guns to use in this game, like the MP40 or the STG 44, but if you love the fast paced maps with lots of action, then you need to protect yourself with the great combat shotgun.

Be sure to give this combat shotgun a go and tell us what you think about it!

