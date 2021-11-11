Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: Radio stations confirmed with some bangers missing
Grand Theft Auto and timeless bangers go hand in hand.
All of us have some very fond memories of driving a Banshee through the vaunted roads of Vice City while Oliver Cheatham’s Get Down Saturday Night gave us the feels.
But it seems a part of that fun would cease to exist, with the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy doing away with some very iconic tracks on their radio stations.
As has been confirmed by the Video Game Chronicle, Michael Jackson’s 'Billie Jean', Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ and Tom Petty’s ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream’ won’t be a part of the remastered version, which means it is time to get the tissues out and help ourselves.
Billie Jean was a different mood altogether as you drove by the beach in one of Vice City’s shiny cars under the night sky. No, it’s not the onions, it is you shedding tears, and rightfully so, while reminiscing the good-old days.
However, it is not all bad. While we won’t get those legendary tracks anymore, a good few from the past have been retained in the latest release, meaning that you can still drive an Admiral as Mary Jane Girls belt out All Night Long. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?
Here’s the track list in full for your reference - and yes, feel free to look them all up and set up your playlist.
GRAND THEFT AUTO III – THE SOUNDTRACK
FLASHBACK FM
Rush Rush – Debbie Harry
Shake It Up – Elizabeth Daily
Scarface (Push It to the Limit) – Paul Engemann
She’s On Fire – Amy Holland
I’m Hot Tonight – Elizabeth Daily
HEAD RADIO
Stripe Summer – Dil-Don’t
Good Thing – Whatever
Fade Away – Craig Gray
Change – Conor and Jay
See Through You – Frankie Fame
Electronic Go Go – Scatwerk
Life Is But A Mere Supply – Dezma
RISE FM
Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix) – Chris Walsh & Dave Beran
Deep Time – Shiver
Innerbattle – R.R.D.S.
Score (Original Mix) – Slyder
Neo (The One) – Slyder
GAME FM
Scary Movies (Instrumental) – Reef
We’re Live (Danger) – Royce Da 5’9″
Nature Freestyle – Nature
JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle – JoJo Pellegrino
Spit Game – Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly
I’m the King – Royce Da 5’9″
Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
By a Stranger – Black Rob
Rising to the Top – Agallah & Sean Price
Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) – Rush
MSX FM
Quagmire – Calyx (2001)
Get Wild – Rascal & Klone
Judgement Day – Ryme Tyme
Force – Hex
First Contact – Omni Trio
Spectre – Aquasky
Winner Takes All – Rascal & Klone
T Minus – Ryme Tyme
Spasm – nCode
Monolith – D. Kay
Iceberg – Dom & Ryme Tyme
Agent 007 – TJ Rizing
LIPS 106
Bump To The Music by Fatamarse
Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More – April’s in Paris
Forever – Lucy
Pray It Goes OK? – Boyz 2 Girls
Grand Theft Auto – Da Shootaz
Rubber Tip – Funky BJs
K-JAH
Dance of the Vampires – Scientist
Your Teeth In My Neck – Scientist
The Corpse Rises – Scientist
The Mummy’s Shroud – Scientist
Plague of Zombies – Scientist
DOUBLE CLEF FM
Non più andrai farfallone amoroso – Mozart
O mio babbino caro – Puccini
Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata Drinking Song) – Verdi
Chi mi frena in tal momento – Donizetti
La donna è mobile – Verdi
Finch’han del vino – Mozart
GRAND THEFT AUTO: VICE CITY – THE SOUNDTRACK
EMOTION 98.3
Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner
Tempted – Squeeze
Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon
(I Just) Died in Your Arms – Cutting Crew
More Than This – Roxy Music
Africa – Toto
Broken Wings – Mr. Mister
Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer
Sister Christian – Night Ranger
Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
V-ROCK
I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe
Dangerous Bastard – Love Fist
2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden
Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla
Turn Up the Radio – Autograph
Peace Sells – Megadeth
Madhouse – Anthrax
Raining Blood – Slayer
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest
Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth
WAVE 103
Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Love Missile F1-11 – Sigue Sigue Sputnik
Cars – Gary Numan
(Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League
Atomic – Blondie
99 Luftballons – Nena
Kids in America – Kim Wilde
Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears
Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart
Poison Arrow – ABC
I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
Obsession – Animotion
Gold – Spandau Ballet
Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby
Never Say Never – Romeo Void
WILDSTYLE
Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk
One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX
Clear – Cybotron
Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) – Hashim
Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew
Rock Box – Run-D.M.C
Bassline (Club Version) – Mantronix
Magic’s Wand – Whodini
More Bounce to the Ounce – Zapp & Roger
The Message – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
The Breaks – Kurtis Blow
Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) – Man Parrish
FEVER 105
And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers
Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band
Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham
Automatic – The Pointer Sisters
I’ll Be Good – René & Angela
All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls
Ghetto Life – Rick James
Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King
Behind the Groove – Teena Marie
Juicy Fruit – Mtume
Summer Madness – Kool & the Gang
Last Night a DJ Saved My Life – Indeep
FLASH FM
Out of Touch – Hall and Oates
Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung
Self Control – Laura Branigan
Call Me – Go West
Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) – INXS
Run to You – Bryan Adams
Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra
Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes
Video Killed the Radio Star – The Buggles
Japanese Boy – Aneka
Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
Your Love – The Outfield
Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson
One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx
RADIO ESPANTOSO
A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao
The Bull is Wrong – Alpha Banditos
Yo Te Miré – Tres Apenas Como Eso
Latin Flute – Deodato
Mama Papa Tú – Mongo Santamaría
Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaría
Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra
La Vida Es Una Lenteja – Unaesta
Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith
Super Strut – Deodato
Jamay – Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
Maracaibo Oriental – Benny Moré
Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente
GRAND THEFT AUTO: SAN ANDREAS – THE SOUNDTRACK
BOUNCE FM
Let It Whip – Dazz Band
Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang
Candy – Cameo
Love Is The Message – MFSB
Odyssey – Johnny Harris
Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers
I Can Make You Dance – Zapp
Cold Blooded – Rick James
West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
Loopzilla – George Clinton
Funky Worm – Ohio Players
Twilight – Maze
Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside
CSR 103.9
I’m So Into You – SWV
Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul
So You Like What You See – Samuelle
Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill
Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant
Groove Me – Guy
Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall
Motownphilly – Boyz II Men
Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe
I Got the Feeling – Today
New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect
Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown
My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue
K-DST
Slow Ride – Foghat
Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Barracuda – Heart
Strutter – Kiss
Hold the Line – Toto
Young Turks – Rod Stewart
Get Down to It – Humble Pie
Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad
Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
A Horse with No Name – America
Eminence Front – The Who
Smokin’ – Boston
Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie
Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money
White Wedding – Billy Idol
K-JAH WEST
Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks
Batty Rider – Buju Banton
King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo
Revolution – Dennis Brown
Armagideon Time – Willi Williams
Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy
Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals
Cocaine In My Brain – Dillinger
Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
Bam Bam – Pliers
Here I Come – Barrington Levy
Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper
Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru
Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters
K-ROSE
Amos Moses – Jerry Reed
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn
Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams
Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton
New York City – Statler Brothers
The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel
One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band
Crazy – Willie Nelson
Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline
Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers
Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley
Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce
Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard
All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer
I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt
RADIO LOS SANTOS
Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted
Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
The Ghetto – Too $hort
Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.
Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
La Raza – Kid Frost
How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill
Fuck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C.
It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube
Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E
Murder Rap – Above the Law
Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube
RADIO X
Unsung – Helmet
Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode
Midlife Crisis – Faith No More
Mother – Danzig
Cult of Personality – Living Colour
Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream
Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
Pretend We’re Dead – L7
Rusty Cage – Soundgarden
Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction
Fools Gold – The Stone Roses
Them Bones – Alice in Chains
Plush – Stone Temple Pilots
PLAYBACK FM
Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane
The Godfather – Spoonie Gee
Me and the Biz – Masta Ace
Children’s Story – Slick Rick
Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy
I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim
It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
B.Y.S. – Gang Starr
Vapors – Biz Markie
Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
MASTER SOUNDS 98.3
Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks
Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band
Jungle Fever – The Chakachas
Nautilus – Bob James
Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s
Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd
Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins
Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks
I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd
Think (About It) – Lyn Collins
Low Rider – War
Tainted Love – Gloria Jones
(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
SF-UR
Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas
Pacific 202 – 808 State
Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald
Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
Break 4 Love – Raze
Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe
Make My Body Rock – Jomanda
Someday – CeCe Rogers
Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters
Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers
Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson
This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice
Weekend – The Todd Terry Project
The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout
I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens
I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew
By the by, in case you are wondering if Rockstar Games have got rid of the games’ other elements, too, then no, that has not necessarily been the case.
Although they have kept their cards close to their chest, those who managed to get the games early on have been dishing out exclusive footage from the game, which shows that we are set for a proper feast.News Now - Sport News