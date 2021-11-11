Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has lavished praise on teammate Sergio Perez for his recent displays that have helped their team make serious inroads in the Constructors' championship of late.

Red Bull were a little adrift of the Mercedes team in the standings not so long ago but, after another strong weekend in Mexico last time out, they now head to the Brazilian Grand Prix just a point behind the defending champions.

Indeed, Perez is also helping Max Verstappen in the Drivers' championship with the Dutchman now sitting 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton, with the Mexican's battle with the Briton at the Turkish Grand Prix an example recently of him playing the team game well.

Certainly, Perez appears to have really clicked with his Red Bull car and, heading into the final four races, that could be a crucial extra dynamic that tips things in their favour as they bid to secure a double title win in 2021.

Verstappen has been full of praise for his teammate, too, having this to say:

"It would mean a lot to the team to win.

"We of course work for both Championships so to get those points [in Mexico] was amazing.

"Checo has been on fire for the past few races. For now, we are taking it race by race and we just need to keep pushing."

The Red Bull unit is certainly looking a well-oiled one at the moment and with four races to go, they'll be looking to finish with a flourish.

