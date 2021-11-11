Next Rangers manager: Fresh update emerges after newly-sacked 45 y/o tipped for Ibrox job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge doesn't think that Daniel Farke would be interested in becoming the new Rangers manager.

The German is a free agent once again after he was relieved of his duties just hours after leading Norwich to their first Premier League victory of the season at Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Scottish champions are in search of a new manager after Steven Gerrard left to join Aston Villa.

According to the Daily Record, Farke is one of 11 candidates in the running for the vacancy at Ibrox, with Rangers looking to act quickly and find a replacement for the former Liverpool midfielder, who departed only days after saying he was happy at the club.

What's the latest news with Farke?

Following a pulsating three-and-a-half seasons in the Carrow Road hotseat, Farke's reign came to an end in bizarre circumstances on Saturday.

Despite leading the Canaries to their first Premier League victory this season at the 11th time of asking, Stuart Webber had seemingly already made up his mind regardless of the result at Brentford and sacked the German before he'd even left west London.

Farke's previous two jobs were at a lower league German side and Borussia Dortmund's reserve team.

Therefore, Hodge doesn't expect the 45-year-old to be keen on the job at Rangers and has predicted his next job to be back in his native Germany.

What did Hodge say about Farke?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Daniel Farke sees his next challenge in the Bundesliga, I think his next job will be in Germany, I would be very surprised if he took the Rangers job."

Would Farke take the Rangers job?

Rangers is obviously an attractive job, and the possibility of Champions League football is always a lure, but it would be surprising to see Farke jump straight back into the managerial game, especially in Scotland.

There are comparisons between Norwich in the second-tier and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, with both sides expected to win their respective leagues, something Farke achieved twice in the Championship, but it's hard to imagine the German being tasked as the man to replace Gerrard.

