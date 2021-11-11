Forza Horizon 5: Full Soundtrack For The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the best adrenaline-pumping elements of Forza Horizon 5 is the soundtrack, but what songs are in the game?

There are several radio stations for players to access whilst playing the new title, each with a vastly different style and genre of music to speed along to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack and what songs feature on each radio station.

Here’s the full list of tracks for Forza Horizon 5:

Horizon Bass Arena

"Joypunks" Big Wild

"Mrita" (Margarita) CloudNone & Direct

"Channel 43" (Radio Edit) deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner

"Get To Know You" Dexter King

"Rock You" (Lenno Remix) Dirty Loops, Lenno

"Color" Grant & Juneau

"Baile Funk" GAJATE

"Tell Me" (Ellis Remix) Haywyre

"Colours" (feat. Olan) Mat Zo

"Techtonic" Metrik

"Everything You Are" Midnight Kids

"Into The Light" Notaker

"Jungle Fury" RIOT

"Dreamcatcher" (feat. MIKO) (Night Mix/Nightfall) Robotaki

"Fade" Rome in Silver

"Roses" (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN, Imanbek

"Foolish Of Me" (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn) Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Crystal Skies

"One More" (feat. Nile Rodgers – Mark Knight Remix) SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers, Mark Knight

"In The Summer" (feat. Jaymes Young) Whethan

Horizon Block Party

"Intergalactic" (Remastered) Beastie Boys

"Platinum" Big Freedia

"Soy Yo" Bomba Estéreo

"I Know I Got It" (feat. Haviah Mighty) Book

"Un Sueño" (feat. Aloe Blacc) Ceci Bastida, Aloe Blacc

"Turn The World Around" Daemon

"Rocket Fuel" (feat. De La Soul) DJ Shadow, De La Soul

"Brand New Prince" Ellis, Pasha

"Industry Baby" (feat. Jack Harlow) Lil' Nas X, Jack Harlow

"Vamos" Mexican Institute of Sound, BIA, Duckwrth

"Baila" Monica Lionheart

"No Skips" (feat. Ralph Real) Oddisee, Ralph Real

"Say Hey" Outasight

"Juana La Cubana" Ozomatli

"Carnaval Artificial" (Out of The Sky) Random Recipe

"It's Like That" (Jason Nevins Remix) Run-D.M.C., Jason Nevins

"Star Dust" Shwayze

Horizon Pulse

"El Punto Final" Centavrvs

"Weekends" Classixx, Local Natives

"Áfrika" CLUBZ

"Cool Up" De Lux

"Suéltame, Bogotá" Diamante Eléctro

"Levitating" Dua Lipa

"Heat Waves" (Shakur Ahmad Remix) Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad

"The Valley of The Pagans" (feat. Beck) Gorillaz, Beck

"Straight To The Morning" Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker

"All Of The Time" Jungle

"Feels So Good" LUXXURY

"Full Heart Fancy" Lucky Chops

"Everything at Your Feet" (feat. The Chamanas) ODESZA, The Chamanas

"Midnight Sun" OTR, Ukiyo

"Look at the Sky" Porter Robertson

"Where We Started" PRXZM

"Hello Hello Hello" Remi Wolf

"new heartbreak" sad alex

"Preach" Saint Motel

"Fiebre" Sotomayor

"Quema" Sotomayor

"Sunshine" (with The Knocks) Whethan, The Knocks

"Ohh My Ghosts" Young & Sick

Horizon XS

"Karma the Knife" Angélica Garcia

"You Can Get It" (feat. K.Flay) Arkells, K.Flay

"Getaway" Bite The Buffalo

"Do It Better" Blah Blah Blahs

"Teardrops" Bring Me The Horizon

"10 Day Miracle Challenge" Death Valley Girls

"Under the Sun" DIIV

"La Ciudad" El Shirota

"Holding Posion" Foo Fighters

"No Son of Mine" Foo Fighters

"Unsaid" Maxband

"I Wanna Connect" Melted Brains

"Unperson" Nothing But Thieves

"Antidote to Being Bored" Oscar Lang

"Live More" Plague Vendor

"New Comedown" Plague Vendor

"Trouble's Coming" Royal Blood

"Freak" Sofi Tukker

"Wild Child" (with Tom Morello) The Struts, Tom Morello

"Mejot Que Nadie" Technicolor Fabrics

"Caution" The Killers

"Smile" Wolf Alice

Hospital Records Radio

“Zaichik" Bop x Subwave

"Nocturna" Camo & Krooked

"Unwritten" Degs

"Naperone" Etherwood

"Bandicoot" Flava D

"Skyscraping" Fred V

"Alone" (feat. Ruth Royall) Grafix

"Black Magic" Grafix, Dynamite MC

"Deckard's Chords" Hugh Hardie

"Communications" Keeno

"Burn Out" Kings Of The Rollers

"Boundless" Logistics

"Another Star" Makoto

"Trial Mountain" (feat. Karina Ramage) Makoto, Mitekiss

"Route 174" Metrik

"Utopia" Metrik

"Second Time Around" Nu:Tone

"Illusion Of Time" S.P.Y.

"Magnetosphere" Unglued

"Cielo" Urbandawn

"Fly Away" Urbandawn

"Turn Up" Whiney

"Midwest Shuffle" Winslow

Radio Eterna

"The Planets, Op.32- 1. Mars, the Bringer of War" Berliner Philharmoniker, Sir Colin Davis

"Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major, HWV 349- II. Alla Hornpipee" Capella Istropolitana, Bohdan Warchal

"La damnation de Faust, Op. 24, Part I Scene 3- Marche Hongroise (Hungarian March) Catalog #7041" International Festival Orchestra, Milan Weber

"Sobre las Olas" Mexico Festival Orchestra, Enrique Batiz

"Carmen" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano

"Dios nunca muere" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano

"Piano Concerto, Op. 22- III. Polonaise - Allegro Moderato" Rodolfo Ritter, San Luis Potosí Symphony Orchestra, José Miramontes Zapata

"Danse Macabre, Op. 40" Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, James DePreist

"Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2" Sandor Falvai

"Swan Lake, Op. 20a- Act II- By a Lake- Scene- The Swans Swim on The Lake" Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ondrej Lenard

