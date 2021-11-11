Forza Horizon 5: Full Soundtrack For The Game

Here's the full soundtrack for Forza Horizon 5

One of the best adrenaline-pumping elements of Forza Horizon 5 is the soundtrack, but what songs are in the game?

There are several radio stations for players to access whilst playing the new title, each with a vastly different style and genre of music to speed along to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack and what songs feature on each radio station.

Here’s the full list of tracks for Forza Horizon 5:

Horizon Bass Arena

  • "Joypunks" Big Wild
  • "Mrita" (Margarita) CloudNone & Direct
  • "Channel 43" (Radio Edit) deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner
  • "Get To Know You" Dexter King
  • "Rock You" (Lenno Remix) Dirty Loops, Lenno
  • "Color" Grant & Juneau
  • "Baile Funk" GAJATE
  • "Tell Me" (Ellis Remix) Haywyre
  • "Colours" (feat. Olan) Mat Zo
  • "Techtonic" Metrik
  • "Everything You Are" Midnight Kids
  • "Into The Light" Notaker
  • "Jungle Fury" RIOT
  • "Dreamcatcher" (feat. MIKO) (Night Mix/Nightfall) Robotaki
  • "Fade" Rome in Silver
  • "Roses" (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN, Imanbek
  • "Foolish Of Me" (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn) Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Crystal Skies
  • "One More" (feat. Nile Rodgers – Mark Knight Remix) SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers, Mark Knight
  • "In The Summer" (feat. Jaymes Young) Whethan
Horizon Block Party

  • "Intergalactic" (Remastered) Beastie Boys
  • "Platinum" Big Freedia
  • "Soy Yo" Bomba Estéreo
  • "I Know I Got It" (feat. Haviah Mighty) Book
  • "Un Sueño" (feat. Aloe Blacc) Ceci Bastida, Aloe Blacc
  • "Turn The World Around" Daemon
  • "Rocket Fuel" (feat. De La Soul) DJ Shadow, De La Soul
  • "Brand New Prince" Ellis, Pasha
  • "Industry Baby" (feat. Jack Harlow) Lil' Nas X, Jack Harlow
  • "Vamos" Mexican Institute of Sound, BIA, Duckwrth
  • "Baila" Monica Lionheart
  • "No Skips" (feat. Ralph Real) Oddisee, Ralph Real
  • "Say Hey" Outasight
  • "Juana La Cubana" Ozomatli
  • "Carnaval Artificial" (Out of The Sky) Random Recipe
  • "It's Like That" (Jason Nevins Remix) Run-D.M.C., Jason Nevins
  • "Star Dust" Shwayze

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Pulse

  • "El Punto Final" Centavrvs
  • "Weekends" Classixx, Local Natives
  • "Áfrika" CLUBZ
  • "Cool Up" De Lux
  • "Suéltame, Bogotá" Diamante Eléctro
  • "Levitating" Dua Lipa
  • "Heat Waves" (Shakur Ahmad Remix) Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad
  • "The Valley of The Pagans" (feat. Beck) Gorillaz, Beck
  • "Straight To The Morning" Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker
  • "All Of The Time" Jungle
  • "Feels So Good" LUXXURY
  • "Full Heart Fancy" Lucky Chops
  • "Everything at Your Feet" (feat. The Chamanas) ODESZA, The Chamanas
  • "Midnight Sun" OTR, Ukiyo
  • "Look at the Sky" Porter Robertson
  • "Where We Started" PRXZM
  • "Hello Hello Hello" Remi Wolf
  • "new heartbreak" sad alex
  • "Preach" Saint Motel
  • "Fiebre" Sotomayor
  • "Quema" Sotomayor
  • "Sunshine" (with The Knocks) Whethan, The Knocks
  • "Ohh My Ghosts" Young & Sick
Horizon Pulse

Horizon XS

  • "Karma the Knife" Angélica Garcia
  • "You Can Get It" (feat. K.Flay) Arkells, K.Flay
  • "Getaway" Bite The Buffalo
  • "Do It Better" Blah Blah Blahs
  • "Teardrops" Bring Me The Horizon
  • "10 Day Miracle Challenge" Death Valley Girls
  • "Under the Sun" DIIV
  • "La Ciudad" El Shirota
  • "Holding Posion" Foo Fighters
  • "No Son of Mine" Foo Fighters
  • "Unsaid" Maxband
  • "I Wanna Connect" Melted Brains
  • "Unperson" Nothing But Thieves
  • "Antidote to Being Bored" Oscar Lang
  • "Live More" Plague Vendor
  • "New Comedown" Plague Vendor
  • "Trouble's Coming" Royal Blood
  • "Freak" Sofi Tukker
  • "Wild Child" (with Tom Morello) The Struts, Tom Morello
  • "Mejot Que Nadie" Technicolor Fabrics
  • "Caution" The Killers
  • "Smile" Wolf Alice
Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel

Hospital Records Radio

  • “Zaichik" Bop x Subwave
  • "Nocturna" Camo & Krooked
  • "Unwritten" Degs
  • "Naperone" Etherwood
  • "Bandicoot" Flava D
  • "Skyscraping" Fred V
  • "Alone" (feat. Ruth Royall) Grafix
  • "Black Magic" Grafix, Dynamite MC
  • "Deckard's Chords" Hugh Hardie
  • "Communications" Keeno
  • "Burn Out" Kings Of The Rollers
  • "Boundless" Logistics
  • "Another Star" Makoto
  • "Trial Mountain" (feat. Karina Ramage) Makoto, Mitekiss
  • "Route 174" Metrik
  • "Utopia" Metrik
  • "Second Time Around" Nu:Tone
  • "Illusion Of Time" S.P.Y.
  • "Magnetosphere" Unglued
  • "Cielo" Urbandawn
  • "Fly Away" Urbandawn
  • "Turn Up" Whiney
  • "Midwest Shuffle" Winslow
Hospital Records Forza Horizon 5

Radio Eterna

  • "The Planets, Op.32- 1. Mars, the Bringer of War" Berliner Philharmoniker, Sir Colin Davis
  • "Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major, HWV 349- II. Alla Hornpipee" Capella Istropolitana, Bohdan Warchal
  • "La damnation de Faust, Op. 24, Part I Scene 3- Marche Hongroise (Hungarian March) Catalog #7041" International Festival Orchestra, Milan Weber
  • "Sobre las Olas" Mexico Festival Orchestra, Enrique Batiz
  • "Carmen" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
  • "Dios nunca muere" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
  • "Piano Concerto, Op. 22- III. Polonaise - Allegro Moderato" Rodolfo Ritter, San Luis Potosí Symphony Orchestra, José Miramontes Zapata
  • "Danse Macabre, Op. 40" Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, James DePreist
  • "Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2" Sandor Falvai
  • "Swan Lake, Op. 20a- Act II- By a Lake- Scene- The Swans Swim on The Lake" Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ondrej Lenard

Forza Horizon 5

