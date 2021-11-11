Forza Horizon 5: Full Soundtrack For The Game
One of the best adrenaline-pumping elements of Forza Horizon 5 is the soundtrack, but what songs are in the game?
There are several radio stations for players to access whilst playing the new title, each with a vastly different style and genre of music to speed along to.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack and what songs feature on each radio station.
Here’s the full list of tracks for Forza Horizon 5:
Horizon Bass Arena
- "Joypunks" Big Wild
- "Mrita" (Margarita) CloudNone & Direct
- "Channel 43" (Radio Edit) deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner
- "Get To Know You" Dexter King
- "Rock You" (Lenno Remix) Dirty Loops, Lenno
- "Color" Grant & Juneau
- "Baile Funk" GAJATE
- "Tell Me" (Ellis Remix) Haywyre
- "Colours" (feat. Olan) Mat Zo
- "Techtonic" Metrik
- "Everything You Are" Midnight Kids
- "Into The Light" Notaker
- "Jungle Fury" RIOT
- "Dreamcatcher" (feat. MIKO) (Night Mix/Nightfall) Robotaki
- "Fade" Rome in Silver
- "Roses" (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN, Imanbek
- "Foolish Of Me" (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn) Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Crystal Skies
- "One More" (feat. Nile Rodgers – Mark Knight Remix) SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers, Mark Knight
- "In The Summer" (feat. Jaymes Young) Whethan
Horizon Block Party
- "Intergalactic" (Remastered) Beastie Boys
- "Platinum" Big Freedia
- "Soy Yo" Bomba Estéreo
- "I Know I Got It" (feat. Haviah Mighty) Book
- "Un Sueño" (feat. Aloe Blacc) Ceci Bastida, Aloe Blacc
- "Turn The World Around" Daemon
- "Rocket Fuel" (feat. De La Soul) DJ Shadow, De La Soul
- "Brand New Prince" Ellis, Pasha
- "Industry Baby" (feat. Jack Harlow) Lil' Nas X, Jack Harlow
- "Vamos" Mexican Institute of Sound, BIA, Duckwrth
- "Baila" Monica Lionheart
- "No Skips" (feat. Ralph Real) Oddisee, Ralph Real
- "Say Hey" Outasight
- "Juana La Cubana" Ozomatli
- "Carnaval Artificial" (Out of The Sky) Random Recipe
- "It's Like That" (Jason Nevins Remix) Run-D.M.C., Jason Nevins
- "Star Dust" Shwayze
Horizon Pulse
- "El Punto Final" Centavrvs
- "Weekends" Classixx, Local Natives
- "Áfrika" CLUBZ
- "Cool Up" De Lux
- "Suéltame, Bogotá" Diamante Eléctro
- "Levitating" Dua Lipa
- "Heat Waves" (Shakur Ahmad Remix) Glass Animals, Shakur Ahmad
- "The Valley of The Pagans" (feat. Beck) Gorillaz, Beck
- "Straight To The Morning" Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker
- "All Of The Time" Jungle
- "Feels So Good" LUXXURY
- "Full Heart Fancy" Lucky Chops
- "Everything at Your Feet" (feat. The Chamanas) ODESZA, The Chamanas
- "Midnight Sun" OTR, Ukiyo
- "Look at the Sky" Porter Robertson
- "Where We Started" PRXZM
- "Hello Hello Hello" Remi Wolf
- "new heartbreak" sad alex
- "Preach" Saint Motel
- "Fiebre" Sotomayor
- "Quema" Sotomayor
- "Sunshine" (with The Knocks) Whethan, The Knocks
- "Ohh My Ghosts" Young & Sick
Horizon XS
- "Karma the Knife" Angélica Garcia
- "You Can Get It" (feat. K.Flay) Arkells, K.Flay
- "Getaway" Bite The Buffalo
- "Do It Better" Blah Blah Blahs
- "Teardrops" Bring Me The Horizon
- "10 Day Miracle Challenge" Death Valley Girls
- "Under the Sun" DIIV
- "La Ciudad" El Shirota
- "Holding Posion" Foo Fighters
- "No Son of Mine" Foo Fighters
- "Unsaid" Maxband
- "I Wanna Connect" Melted Brains
- "Unperson" Nothing But Thieves
- "Antidote to Being Bored" Oscar Lang
- "Live More" Plague Vendor
- "New Comedown" Plague Vendor
- "Trouble's Coming" Royal Blood
- "Freak" Sofi Tukker
- "Wild Child" (with Tom Morello) The Struts, Tom Morello
- "Mejot Que Nadie" Technicolor Fabrics
- "Caution" The Killers
- "Smile" Wolf Alice
Hospital Records Radio
- “Zaichik" Bop x Subwave
- "Nocturna" Camo & Krooked
- "Unwritten" Degs
- "Naperone" Etherwood
- "Bandicoot" Flava D
- "Skyscraping" Fred V
- "Alone" (feat. Ruth Royall) Grafix
- "Black Magic" Grafix, Dynamite MC
- "Deckard's Chords" Hugh Hardie
- "Communications" Keeno
- "Burn Out" Kings Of The Rollers
- "Boundless" Logistics
- "Another Star" Makoto
- "Trial Mountain" (feat. Karina Ramage) Makoto, Mitekiss
- "Route 174" Metrik
- "Utopia" Metrik
- "Second Time Around" Nu:Tone
- "Illusion Of Time" S.P.Y.
- "Magnetosphere" Unglued
- "Cielo" Urbandawn
- "Fly Away" Urbandawn
- "Turn Up" Whiney
- "Midwest Shuffle" Winslow
Radio Eterna
- "The Planets, Op.32- 1. Mars, the Bringer of War" Berliner Philharmoniker, Sir Colin Davis
- "Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major, HWV 349- II. Alla Hornpipee" Capella Istropolitana, Bohdan Warchal
- "La damnation de Faust, Op. 24, Part I Scene 3- Marche Hongroise (Hungarian March) Catalog #7041" International Festival Orchestra, Milan Weber
- "Sobre las Olas" Mexico Festival Orchestra, Enrique Batiz
- "Carmen" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
- "Dios nunca muere" Miguel Pacheco, Victor Flores, Alberto Cruzprieto, Cuarteto Latinoamericano
- "Piano Concerto, Op. 22- III. Polonaise - Allegro Moderato" Rodolfo Ritter, San Luis Potosí Symphony Orchestra, José Miramontes Zapata
- "Danse Macabre, Op. 40" Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, James DePreist
- "Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2" Sandor Falvai
- "Swan Lake, Op. 20a- Act II- By a Lake- Scene- The Swans Swim on The Lake" Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Ondrej Lenard
