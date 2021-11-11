Forza Horizon 5: How Can I Unlock The Halo Warthog Vehicle?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has a plethora of vehicles to choose from including the famous Warthog from the Halo Franchise, but how can you unlock it?

Halo was one of the original Xbox games that was lauded for how you could handle cars in the game, and Forza is now the crown jewel in Xbox Game Studios’ racing sim output.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Halo Warthog in Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The Warthog also appeared in Forza Horizon 3 and 4, and Xbox Game Studios confirmed that the vehicle would be coming to the game back in September 2021.

There are a couple of ways to get hold of the iconic vehicle in Forza Horizon 5, and we’ve got them outlined here for you.

How To Unlock The Halo Warthog in Forza Horizon 5

Press the Start button, then RB to go to the Cars tab. After this go click on ‘Buy New & Used Cars.’ Once you’re in the Festival menu, click on ‘Autoshow.’

If you’re not already there, you will be fast travelled to the Autoshow at a Festival to see the range of vehicles available.

Once you’re in the shop, press RB until you get to the AMG Transport Dynamics tab. From here you can see the Warthog.

The vehicle isn’t tied to any sort of special mission or objective and can just be purchased for 850,000 credits.

This is quite a lot of coins to shell out for the vehicle, so it may take some time and grinding for Halo fans to get a hold of it.

A really cool element of the vehicle is the top speed that it has. Reddit user Divide-By-Zero88 noted that the Halo vehicle has a top speed of 117 miles per hour, which is a reference to Master Chief from Halo.

Master Chief’s real name is John-117, so this is a great little Easter Egg for players who are fans of both of Xbox’s massive franchises.

