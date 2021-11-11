Football Manager 2022: Real Names Fix (Complete Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is out now and we have a complete guide for how you can get real names onto the game.

Players from across the world are starting their saves, splashing the cash in the transfer window and hoovering up trophies.

A fair few managers are already trying to reverse the fortunes of Newcastle United with their £200m transfer budget, while others will have begun their journeys in the non-league.

However, one problem persists in Football Manager, through no fault of Sports Interactive’s.



The developers don’t have the licences of the likes of EA Sports and Konami, so there are a fair few competitions and awards that simply don’t have their real names.

For example: Manchester United are listed as Man UFC, Juventus are listed as Zebre, the Premier League is called the Premier Division and so on.

The Champions League, the Europa League, and the Europa Conference League don’t have their real names in the game either.

But that’s changeable! Scroll down to find out how.

How to get Real Names on Football Manager 2022

First of all, you can’t do this during a save. You’ll have to do it before starting a new game with a new club, as the changes don’t affect ongoing saves.

This isn’t quite as easy as adding kits and badges to the game, but we’ll take you through the steps.

1. Close Football Manager 2022 if it’s running before you try to install this.

2. You’ll have to download Real Name and Licences Fix from FM Scout first of all.

3. Go to your FM files.

Windows - \Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Football Manager 2022\data\database\db\2201\

Mac - /Users/[username]/Library/Application Support/Steam/steamapps/common/Football Manager 2022/database/data/db/2201/

Epic Games:

Windows - \Program Files\Epic Games\FootballManager2022\data\database\db\2201\

Mac - /Users/Shared/Epic Games/FootballManager2022/database/data/db/2201/

4. Enter the dbc folder and go to permanent.

5. Delete the files that begin with ‘Zebre’ to bring Juventus back into the game. The same goes for Man UFC.

6. To fix Brazilian teams being renamed, and the competitions being wrong in Brazil, delete the files ‘Licensing2.dbc’, ‘Licensing2_chn.dbc’ ‘brazil_kits.dbc’, and ‘forbidden names.dbc’.

7. Go to the \2201\ folder, go into ‘Inc’, then ‘all’, and delete every file in this folder.

Now extract the folder that you downloaded from FM Scout. Copy ‘FM22 Club Names’ and ‘FM22 Fix’ files. Paste them into the ‘all’ folder in FM22.

Done.

Now you’ve got that added authenticity to the game. Cool, right?!

