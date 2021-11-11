Charles Oliveira Net Worth 2021: How Much is ‘Do Bronx’ Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Charles Oliveira is the current king of the UFC Lightweight division, but how much is the 155-pound fighter worth?

The 32-year-old fighter defeated Michael Chandler to become the new Lightweight Champion after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts.

Oliveira’s net worth has grown over the past year, with the Brazilian fighter earning the chance to be the face of the most exciting weight division in the UFC currently.

The 155-pound king has faced some of the top names in the company on his way to the top of the division, earning him some decent paydays over the past couple of years.

Oliveira’s fight against Chandler for the Lightweight title reportedly earned him an $875,000 paycheque. The breakdown for that was as follows:

$400,000 to show at the event

$100,000 to win the fight

$32,000 sponsorship bonus

$75,000 Performance of The Night bonus

$168,000 PPV bonus

Read More: UFC 269: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Charles Oliveira Net Worth

Oliveira is reportedly worth around $1.3 Million US Dollars, according to Net Worth Ranks. This number takes into consideration everything of value: cars, houses, real estate, money, etc.

Oliveira has previously revealed that he was not getting a large chunk of his paydays early on in his career. Speaking back in May 2021, ‘Do Bronx’ noted that a lot of his pay ends up going on training camp and transfers to his home country of Brazil.

He said: “We don’t actually get $50,000, we end up with $15,000 or $20,000. Not to mention that I live in Brazil, so I need to transfer my fight earnings from the U.S to Brazil and exchange the currency which means paying more fees.

“Then I need to pay my trainers, supplements, it’s complicated. People think that I am rich, but I’m not. I will still become rich, get a share of the pay-per-view, I am now at a level where I can make serious money.”

Oliveira looks set to make some more massive paydays as he sits atop the UFC Lightweight division and potentially massive fights with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev.

Read More: UFC: What Are The Top 10 Biggest PPV Events Ever?

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News